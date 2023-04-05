The Kanawha County Commission has signed off on an agreement with the city of Charleston for the distribution of its share of opioid litigation money.
During a special meeting Tuesday, commissioners approved an agreement that the panel will receive 41.5% and the city will receive 58.5%. The split does not take into account litigation money to be distributed to other municipalities within Kanawha County.
Anthony Majestro, an attorney who represents the county in opioid litigation, said that, to date, attorneys in West Virginia have settled opioid litigation totaling $871 million, with one case against Kroger pharmacy expected to go to trial this summer and cases pending in bankruptcy court. The state’s amount could reach $1 billion when the bankruptcy cases and Kroger case are resolved, he said.
Of the $871 million, about a $100 million is in the bank already, Majestro said.
The settlements are payable over time, and some have payment terms over 15 years.
The County Commission and Charleston each previously signed on to a memorandum of understanding that the money will be divided between the state’s counties and cities and a statewide nonprofit organization called the West Virginia First Foundation.
The foundation, which was established in law during this year’s legislative session, will get 72.5% of the money, while cities and counties will get 24.5%. Three percent will be held in escrow by the state.
According to the law, the foundation will be governed by a board of 11 members — five appointed by the governor and six representing each region of the state.
Majestro said the memorandum of understanding has provisions about how the money would be split between counties and cities with the idea that, if either entity didn’t like the default, they could make their position known and have it settled in arbitration before retired Circuit Judge Christopher Wilkes.
Majestro said the county challenged the distribution formula. The city and county reached an agreement during mediation before it went to arbitration.
According to the memorandum of understanding in place prior to the mediation, the city was to receive 6.7% of the local government share and the county would have received 3.6%.
Kanawha County as a whole will get about $20 million. Of that, based on the agreement, the county will get roughly $7 million and Charleston will get around $10 million. The rest will go to other municipalities in the county.
The agreement is pending approval from the Charleston City Council.
“It would be premature to comment on the results of the mediation, which was the result of the Kanawha County Commission’s challenge to the distribution formula, as we are currently awaiting the settlement agreement to present to City Council for review and approval,” Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said in a statement Wednesday. “It was clearly and directly stated during the mediation to all parties that City Council will have the final say if this agreement is approved.”
During the meeting, County Commission President Kent Carper credited former Gazette-Mail writer Eric Eyre for his reporting, which uncovered that the pharmaceutical industry shipped hundreds of millions of opioid pills to West Virginia over several years as overdose deaths increased. Eyre won a Pulitzer Prize for his work in 2017.
Carper said Eyre made it possible to hold the opioid industry accountable.
Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.