The Kanawha County Commission has signed off on an agreement with the city of Charleston for the distribution of its share of opioid litigation money.

During a special meeting Tuesday, commissioners approved an agreement that the panel will receive 41.5% and the city will receive 58.5%. The split does not take into account litigation money to be distributed to other municipalities within Kanawha County.

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

