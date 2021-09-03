Unvaccinated Kanawha County employees who miss work for COVID-19-related reasons must use their own sick time or annual leave to do so, under a policy approved by county commissioners Thursday.
On the other hand, vaccinated workers who are absent because they test positive or have a reaction to the vaccine may be put on paid administrative leave.
“The real purpose is to protect our employees,” Commission President Kent Carper said of the policy. “Last week, we had at least two or three breakouts at the courthouse with people who weren’t vaccinated. I’m getting a little tired of pretending that’s not going on. Everyone knows that’s going on. That’s where it’s coming from."
The time-off policy also applies to county employees who miss work when an immediate family member tests positive, has been exposed to the virus or has a reaction to the vaccine.
“I don't think that the taxpayer should be paying every time that they have to quarantine, and some of them have to quarantine many, many times," Commissioner Ben Salango said after the meeting. "And so, every time they do that, they're off for two weeks, and they get they get paid for that. We just want to change that mindset.”
The new policy allows for medical and religious exemptions.
While the policy is meant to encourage vaccination, commissioners have not formally considered mandating that county workers get the COVID-19 shot.
Commissioner Lance Wheeler said during the meeting that he would not vote for such a mandate. Salango said after the meeting that he also would not be in favor of a mandate.
Carper said it’s better at this time not to have a mandate. There are other, “less drastic,” ways to encourage vaccination, he said.
“I think this [policy] is going to help,” Carper said.
The Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority and Kanawha County Metro 911 have adopted similar policies for their employees. Jeff Hutchinson, director of Kanawha County Parks and Recreation, said during the meeting that his department also would adopt the policy.
Also Thursday, the commission awarded the first round of funding through its youth vaccine incentive program, TEAMS. The commission gave a total of $37,500 to eight school teams that got at least 90% of their participants vaccinated against the virus.
The commission has put aside $1.5 million from the American Rescue Plan for the incentive program, Salango said. Teams can get up to $10,000, depending on how many participants it has.
Funding went to five teams or groups from Capital High School: the school’s marching band, dance team, girls soccer team, lacrosse team and show choir. The John Adams Middle School cheer squad, University of Charleston men’s volleyball team and UC's women’s soccer team also got funding for being vaccinated.
Salango said more teams expressed interest in the program as the commission was awarding the money live on Facebook at Thursday’s meeting. Salango said teams will have through the spring of next year to take advantage of the program.
He said the program was well timed in starting, after the West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission said athletes who are not vaccinated must quarantine after being exposed to the virus.
“Parents saw what this did to them last year when they weren't able to play," Salango said. “We launched the TEAMS program just a few days after that. So, teams were able to take advantage of it. In addition to keeping their kids on the field, it also helps the team get money."
To qualify for the incentive program, the team must have 90% or more of their age 12 and older participants vaccinated. COVID-19 vaccines are not yet approved for children under 12 years old.
The commission also approved American Rescue Plan funding for the following:
- Approximately $3.35 million to the commission itself, to replace revenue lost during the pandemic;
- $150,000 to West Virginia Health Right, to assist with hiring a full-time psychologist to provide behavioral health services, including substance abuse treatment, at its West Side clinic and four other locations in Kanawha County;
- $100,000 to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, to promote flu vaccinations this fall;
- $108,500 to The Pitch restaurant, to sustain operations and satisfy debtors and vendors;
- $236,375 to Kanawha Valley Senior Services, to hire two new drivers for its meal delivery program;
- $181,846 to Camp Virgil Tate, for lost revenue;
- $285,397 to Kanawha County Parks and Recreation, also for lost revenue.