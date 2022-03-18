The Kanawha County Commission has awarded federal coronavirus relief funds for the establishment of a new cyber security program at West Virginia State University.
The commission on Thursday agreed to give $764,792 in American Rescue Plan funds to State’s new Cybersecurity Innovation Center, which will enroll students beginning this fall.
“We know that we are living in an era in which cybersecurity is something that is important and critical to all of our lives,” the university’s interim president, Ericke Cage, told the commission Thursday. “We need to protect our data, we need to protect our businesses. We need to protect our community.”
Cage said in a news release Friday he’s grateful to the commission for its support establishing the center.
“As West Virginia struggles to emerge from the pandemic, and overcome the economic disparities that were compounded by the pandemic, establishment of a strong and diverse economic foundation for the future is critical,” Cage said in the news release. “The creation of this center will contribute to this effort by helping ensure a safe environment for business development in the Kanawha Valley and throughout the state, and by preparing students for high-demand jobs in this rapidly growing field.”
Commissioner Ben Salango said in reviewing WV State’s application for the funding, he researched cyber security programs and found its one of the fastest-growing and most important fields.
He pointed to an instance last year when Sinclair Broadcast Group was hit with a ransomware attack.
“My entire law firm was shut down by cyber hackers,” he said. “I had to pay them in bitcoin to get my system back. It’s a very important field.”
Also Thursday, the commission put $1 million in American Rescue Plan funding toward its demolition program for dilapidated buildings.
All together the county has budgeted $2.25 million for dilapidated structures, including the American Rescue Plan funds, a zero-interest loan from the West Virginia Housing Development Authority and the county’s own funds.
Guidance from the U.S. Treasury says American Rescue Plan funding can be used for demolition.
“We have 144 properties currently on our list [to be torn down],” Commissioner Lance Wheeler said after the meeting. “We know there’s more out there that need to be demolished, but with that amount of money, we will actually be able to demolish all 144 properties and many more that we’ll be adding this year.”
Part of the money will be put toward a new grant assistance program for property owners who are interested in having a structure torn down but can’t afford it.
“Instead of going through the process of the county paying 100% and then putting any demolition lien against the property, we’ll actually work with the owner and as long as the owner is willing to provide 50% of the funds, we will demolish the building,” Wheeler said. “And then we will not put a lien against the property.”
Wheeler said the grant program’s goal is to incentivize owners to invest their own money instead of using public money, and then allow the property to be redeveloped and put on the market instead of being an empty grass lot.
Wheeler said dilapidated structures is an issue that he continues to hear about from constituents.
“We’re going to continue to do everything we can to clean up the county,” Wheeler said. “It’s a top priority for me.”
Commissioners voted to put $500,000 in American Rescue Plan funding toward a countywide small business assistance program similar to one it already has for businesses in the Upper Kanawha Valley.
Commissioners voted to write a letter of intent to Kanawha County Parks and Recreation Commission to fund with American Rescue Plan funds the paving of a road system and parking lot in Meadowood Park in St. Albans.
The amount will be determined after a bidding process. The project was bid last spring at $175,000, but officials expect the cost to be higher now.
The gravel road is used during the Tour de Coal, an annual kayaking event that draws hundreds of paddlers. The road had previously been the subject of complaints about potholes, Wheeler said.
Wheeler said with the paddling event and associated YakFest drawing visitors from out of state, the gravel road doesn’t give them the impression the county wants to give.
Also Thursday, the commission appointed a committee to plan a county fair for the first time in years. The committee will be named for late former commissioner Henry “Hoppy” Shores. The county hasn’t hosted a county fair since 2006, Wheeler said.
Members of the Kanawha County “Hoppy Shores” County Festival Committee are Dwayne Duncan, Adrienne Kastan, Charlotte Ristenburg, Samantha Carney, and Jenna Green. Wheeler will be a non-voting member representing the commission.
Wheeler said the idea will be to revamp the event from a traditional county fair to a festival that can be an event for everyone.
“We want to promote the agriculture of Kanawha County but we also have a lot of small businesses here in the county, not just in Charleston, but throughout the entire county that we’d be able to invite as vendors and promote their services as well,” Wheeler said. “But the rides, the activities for kids — all those things the board has been encouraged to look at and see what is best.”