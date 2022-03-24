The Kanawha County Commission on Thursday approved an approximately $56 million “flat” budget for the fiscal year 2022-23. The budget includes a previously-approved 4% across-the-board raise for employees, which will cost about $1 million, Finance Director Kim Fleck said.
Fleck said revenue from property taxes was down about $650,000 for the year, but the budget was balanced with increases from the property transfer tax, the hotel/motel tax and video lottery tax, as well as a surplus from last year.
The budget also includes about $56,000 to pay for 10% raises for the county’s elected officials, as passed by state lawmakers this year.
Senate Bill 172 raises the salaries for county commissioners, sheriffs, county clerks, circuit clerks, assessors and prosecuting attorneys. While included in the county’s budget, the raises also must be approved by the State Auditor’s Office, based on the county’s ability to pay for them, Fleck said.
She said a delay at the state Tax Commissioner’s Office in entering oil and gas tax valuations this year put the county in a time crunch for getting the budget done by March 29, as required. Fleck said she didn’t get the information needed until March 17.
“Normally, we have our budget approved and it’s already gone to the state auditor by this time,” she said. “This is extremely last minute for us.”
The commission will have a public hearing on April 19 to officially set the levy rates for the county’s property taxes.
The commission also voted again to move forward with putting a community voting site on Charleston’s West Side for this year’s May primary election.
State law requires the commission to publish notice of new community voting sites 30 days before designating them. A vote in February allowed the commission to publish legal notice of the new site. Thursday’s vote was to officially designate the location at the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council building.
At Commission President Kent Carper’s suggestion, commissioners also voted to allow its outside attorneys to “take whatever action they deem appropriate and necessary to protect the right for people to vote legally in Kanawha County.”
The office of West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner has asked for a legal opinion from Attorney General Patrick Morrisey about an administrative rule that Warner’s office argues prohibits the commission from adding the new community voting site because it doesn’t have the approval of the chairperson of the West Virginia Republican Executive Party.
The commission, by its outside attorney Ancil Ramey, also has written a letter to the Secretary of State’s Office arguing that the administrative rule is not legally binding.
“The lawyer will be the lawyer,” Carper said after the meeting. “He could file [declaratory judgment] action. He can represent us in front of the secretary of state. He could tell us, ‘Stop, you made a mistake.’ He’s the lawyer.”
Also Thursday, the commission voted to contribute $100,000 to Charleston’s Sternwheel Regatta, scheduled for June 30 through July 4. For the contribution, the county will be a sponsor of the entertainment and the sole sponsor of the Saturday and Monday fireworks. Carper said the money would come from income the county earns by using its purchasing cards.