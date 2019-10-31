Kanawha County Public Library celebrates Mexican holiday

The Kanawha County Public Library will be celebrating the traditional Mexican holiday, Dia de los Muertos, otherwise known as The Day of the Dead, with three free events from Friday through Sunday at the Main Library in downtown Charleston. Dia de los Muertos begins Oct. 31 and ends on Nov. 2, celebrating and demonstrating love and respect for deceased family members. It is typically celebrated throughout Mexico with parades, music and visitation to gravesites. There is deep symbolic and cultural meaning behind the various rituals throughout the celebration.
On Friday, at 3:30 p.m., teens are invited to celebrate the evening with some “deadly” crafts and snacks. Make customized death masks and, in the Teen Zone, learn how to transfer a picture of a loved one onto a candle.
On Saturday, at 11 a.m., families can celebrate the holiday together with crafts, refreshments, music and face painting. There will also be a special presentation of beetles called dermestids that eat flesh off of carcasses in a process called skeletonization.
On Sunday, at 1 p.m., adults can learn more about the holiday and create paper Mexican marigold flowers called cempasuchil. There will also be an opportunity to make Mexican hot chocolate and place pictures of loved ones who have died on the KCPL ofrenda (offering, altar).