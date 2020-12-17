Kanawha County Public Library’s location at the Charleston Town Center mall is temporarily closed due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19.
Staff at the location have been encouraged to self-isolate and the public library space at the mall will be closed until further notice.
This is the second time KCPL has closed the temporary location at the mall because of staff contracting the coronavirus.
The library last closed on Nov. 5. This also affected the administrative offices and caused some disruptions in the circulation of materials to branches around the county while the public area and administrative offices underwent cleaning. Offices and the location in the Town Center reopened Nov. 17.
Stan Howell, marketing and development manager for KCPL, said none of the other branches will be affected by this closure.
KCPL opened in the Charleston Town Center June 29 and is a temporary location while the main library on Capitol Street undergoes a $24 million renovation.
The renovation is not expected to be completed until sometime in 2022.