Kanawha County Schools has finalized its staffing levels for the 2023-2024 school year, cutting 58 positions -- 37 professional and 21 service -- largely through attrition, according to Superintendent Tom Williams.

Attrition includes retirements and resignations, though four staff and two service positions were eliminated through layoff, according to Kanawha County Schools Executive Director of Human Resources Director Ron Pauley.

Josh Ewers is a reporter and can be reached at 304-348-1723 or email joshewers@hdmediallc.com

