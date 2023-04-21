Kanawha County Schools has finalized its staffing levels for the 2023-2024 school year, cutting 58 positions -- 37 professional and 21 service -- largely through attrition, according to Superintendent Tom Williams.
Attrition includes retirements and resignations, though four staff and two service positions were eliminated through layoff, according to Kanawha County Schools Executive Director of Human Resources Director Ron Pauley.
In March, district officials informed that the county school district had lost 675 students in FY 2021-22, 380 students in FY 2022-23 and is projected to lose 344 more in FY 2023-24, according to a count done this school year that saw continuation of a more than decade-long trend of declining enrollment.
That projected drop corresponded to a projected $2.6 million decrease in state aid funding and an expected subsequent decrease in the number of state aid funding eligible staff positions by 53 for FY 2023-24.
In 2022, the district eliminated 55 positions through similar means.
According to a district communications official last month, this year's position eliminations are without trend and come “across subject and position type” and “across location,” based largely on decreased enrollment in specific areas.
Williams referenced state policy that allows those in eliminated positions at schools with declining populations to transfer to another school and bump less tenured teachers there out of their roles or fill spots vacated by retirement or resignation in a cascading process.
Williams said the staffing process this year featured 147 professional transfers and 115 service transfers.
"More than likely we will be able to hire them back, I would say 95% chance we'll be able to hire them back," Williams said.
External cost increases the school system faces include a 118% increase in property and liability insurance premiums from the Board of Risk and Insurance Management, in an issue felt by schools across the state. In another concern, the school system also is projecting a $1.5 million increase in its utility and disposal costs for the coming year.
In light of those issues and others the school system reduced its budget for the upcoming school year across the board by 5% to help mitigate cut levels, according to Williams.
To tackle the longer-term trend, the district is currently in the document-gathering phase of exploring three “no-cost” consolidation options at local elementary schools.
The first proposal would call for closing Grandview Elementary, in Charleston, and moving those students into Mary C. Snow West Side Elementary and Edgewood Elementary, also in Charleston.
That move would include cutting nine professional staff and 6.5 service staff positions. Williams said student population for Mary C. Snow would grow to about 381 in a building he said can accommodate 672. Edgewood would grow to about 465 students in a building he said can accommodate 675.
Under that plan, Williams said, some Kanawha Schools offices, as well as preschool classes and a senior center, could move into the Grandview building.
The second proposal calls for closing Marmet Elementary, in Eastern Kanawha County, and moving students to Chesapeake Elementary. That move would eliminate 5.5 professional staff and 3.5 service staff positions, while maintaining a one-class-per-grade-level setup. Williams said student population there would be about 211.
The third proposal calls for closing George C. Weimer Elementary, in St. Albans, and moving students to either Bridgeview Elementary in South Charleston, or Alban Elementary in St. Albans.
Bridgeview would grow to 438 students in a building that Williams said can accommodate 719. Alban Elementary would grow to 269 students in a building that can accommodate 524.
No consolidation would occur before the 2024-25 school year, following facility reviews, West Virginia Board of Education approval and public hearings for any measure made official by the board.
A move to take all high school classes at alternative school Chandler Academy online, eliminating eight positions, was reconsidered after public disapproval in mid-February.
