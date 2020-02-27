Kanawha County Schools preschool enrollment fairs begin March 3

Parents in Kanawha County can enroll their children in the county’s preschool program between March 3-31. Childcare is provided during each enrollment fair. These fairs are only offered in March and are the easiest way to register a child. Each fair features stations on enrollment application assistance, a nurse’s station, a dental appointment center and additional community resource tables.
Preschool is a part of Kanawha County Schools and there is no cost to parents. Students who are 4-years-old on or before June 30, 2020, are placed in school-based sites, as well as sites in collaboration with the county. Kanawha County preschools feature state-approved curriculum, small class sizes (not exceeding 20 students), and transportation to and from school-based sites.
In every classroom, there are three ways your child may be enrolled:
- Special needs — these children are identified by the Kanawha County Schools Special Education Department and may be 3, 4 or 5 years old with an IEP.
- Head Start — priority is given to children who are income eligible according to Head Start guidelines.
- Pre-K — the child must be 4 years old on or before June 30, 2020. Children are placed into school-based classrooms or collaborative classrooms according to the needs of the family and time of application.
The following documents are needed for a complete preschool enrollment application:
- a valid email address
- state-certified birth certificate obtained from Vital Statistics
- current immunization record
- current physical exam/well-child check, including lead and hemoglobin
- current dental exam record
- documentation if the child is in the custody of someone other than the parent or is homeless (if applicable)
- income verification — W2 or pay stub (if applicable)
- a completed application
The application form will be available online beginning March 1 at http://kcs.preschool steps.org. Parents should bring the printed and signed application with them. Parents can also get an application at an enrollment fair. All applicable materials from the list above must be received before the county will enroll a student.
The Preschool Office is available at 304-766-0397 or 304-348-1942.
Following is a list of the attendance area, date/location, schools and collaborative sites:
St. Albans area: March 3, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Gateway Center for Alban, Anne Bailey, Andrews Heights, Lakewood, Weimer, Gateway Christian Ed., and St. Francis Preschool.
Herbert Hoover/Elkview areas: March 4, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Elkview Baptist Church for Bridge-Clendenin, Elk Center, Creative Learning, and St. Andrews Preschool.
Nitro/Cross Lanes areas: March 5, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Cross Lanes YMCA for Cross Lanes Nitro, Cross Lanes YMCA.
Riverside Area 1: March 18, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Carver Career Center for Belle, Cedar Grove, Malden, Mary Ingles, Midland Trail and Country Kids.
George Washington area: March 19, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the India Center for Alum Creek, Holz, Kenna, Ruthlawn and Weberwood.
South Charleston/Dunbar areas: March 24, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kiddie Kollege for Bridgeview, Dunbar Primary, Kiddie Kollege, Montrose, Richmond, Oakhurst and the William Raglin Community Center.
Capital area: March 26, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Beni Kedem for Bream, Charleston Childcare and Learning Center Edgewood, Grandview, Kanawha City, Mary C. Snow West Side, Piedmont, Ruffner, Shoals, Discovery Kingdom, Growing Place, Kanawha City, Morris Memorial and Union Mission.
Sissonville area: March 31, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at North Hills Baptist Church for Flinn and Sissonville.