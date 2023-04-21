Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

South Charleston Middle School West Virginia Studies teacher Amy Holland was announced as Kanawha County Schools' 2023 Teacher of the Year at the county school system's monthly meeting Thursday.

Upon hearing the surprise announcement, the South Charleston High alum clasped her hands to her face and was moved to tears, having previously believed she was invited to the board meeting to give a speech on the Golden Horseshoe preparation.

Josh Ewers is a reporter and can be reached at 304-348-1723 or email joshewers@hdmediallc.com

