South Charleston Middle School West Virginia Studies teacher Amy Holland was announced as Kanawha County Schools' 2023 Teacher of the Year at the county school system's monthly meeting Thursday.
Upon hearing the surprise announcement, the South Charleston High alum clasped her hands to her face and was moved to tears, having previously believed she was invited to the board meeting to give a speech on the Golden Horseshoe preparation.
Superintendent Tom Williams spoke to Holland's teaching style.
"She's caring, compassionate, she's a cheerleader, she's passionate about West Virginia studies and all things West Virginia," Williams said. "Relationship builder is another way to describe her. She works well with others and likes to build relationships with her fellow teachers and staff and students."
"She goes above and beyond in all aspects of being a teacher. During the day you will find her in her warm and inviting classroom, sharing her passion for the history of West Virginia. In the evening you'll find her supporting our scholar athletes by cheering them on, or providing a shoulder to cry on."
But it was Holland who was shedding a tear or two on Thursday.
"I asked [my husband] why he was dressed up and he said 'What are you talking about? I'm not dressed up,' so this is all coming together," Holland said, drawing a laugh from the audience.
And instead of providing commentary on a state test, she gave one on the students taking it.
"I do what I do because I love these kids so much. When I saw that young man walk in," she began, pointing out a student seated in the audience. "I just beamed and said 'Yes, that's who I want to talk to every day.' That's why I do what I do and I wouldn't want to do anything else."
Holland was not the only one taken by surprise on the evening.
Kristen Oxley was named Educator of the Year for serving well in the role of curriculum specialist at the county level, providing support to elementary and secondary math teachers.
"There is nothing, and I mean nothing, Kristin will not agree to do if asked," Williams said. "...Helping teachers to be the best they can is Kristen's love. Her patience, positive attitude and knowledge make her welcome in everyone's class."
Oxley spoke on the honor as well.
"I truly was blessed to have two careers that I loved. I was a teacher for 18 years and I loved coming into this job every day. I work with the best people," Oxley said.
Herbert Hoover High Counselor of 12 years and Hoover alum Kim Parsons was next up, named Counselor of the Year for her work in a school system whose students have seen their fair share of challenges the past few years between the June 2016 flood that displaced them from their school and the COVID-19 pandemic.
"She exhibits all the requisite skills that define a true school counselor. She's an extremely hard worker and you can always find her as the first person in the office and the last one to leave at the end of the day," Williams said. "She cares about her students and always makes time for them when they need someone t talk to."
Parsons words were short and sweet.
"Well I have a lot of SAT and PSAT data," Parsons said, drawing another laugh. "....Thank you, I love working at Hoover, I'm a Hoover grad, I've been there for 12 years and I'll retire from there, so I just appreciate this and everyone I work with."
South Charleston High School's Jason Bausley, a football and track coach at Dunbar Middle, was named Service Person of the Year for his role in supporting the school's autistic student population.
"He helps to make them experience a happy and productive day every day at school. He also displays a very calm disposition at all times," Williams said. "We're very proud to have him with us."
Bausley reciprocated that pride.
"This is an honor," Bausley said. "...I just feel like at South Charleston we have the best autism staff... Together, man, we are super blessed. We're going to keep moving forward and taking care of these kids."
