Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Kanawha County will host the first in a series of free cleanup events Saturday in South Charleston. The event will be from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the intersection of C Street and Fourth Avenue.

At the cleanup, the following items will be accepted: accumulated solid waste, large appliances, air conditioners, televisions, and up to 10 tires with a West Virginia ID.

Recyclables, including computers, all metals, car batteries, and electronics, will also be accepted.

Gas/propane tanks, hazardous waste, paint, chemicals, and motor oil will not be accepted.

For more information, contact the Kanawha County Planning and Development Office at 304-357-0570.

Recommended for you