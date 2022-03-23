Kanawha County to host first of county cleanup events Saturday Staff reports Mar 23, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kanawha County will host the first in a series of free cleanup events Saturday in South Charleston. The event will be from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the intersection of C Street and Fourth Avenue.At the cleanup, the following items will be accepted: accumulated solid waste, large appliances, air conditioners, televisions, and up to 10 tires with a West Virginia ID.Recyclables, including computers, all metals, car batteries, and electronics, will also be accepted.Gas/propane tanks, hazardous waste, paint, chemicals, and motor oil will not be accepted.For more information, contact the Kanawha County Planning and Development Office at 304-357-0570. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Articles ArticlesAnother empty building may become housingRichwood school rebuilding bids rejected after coming in at least $17M over budget; Summersville schools also expected to overrunRobin Godfrey: WV GOP chairman Harris gets it wrong on Jackson (Opinion)Four fraternities disciplined at WVUThe Food Guy: What’s on the menu? Something different, I hope!Clay County Commission to hold town hall meeting focused on Elk River Trail right-of-way ownership disputeBoys basketball: James Monroe's Allen captain of Class A All-State teamWV Dems push for gas tax pause as prices drop in MD; GOP lawmaker suggests tax shiftDear Abby: Aunt fears her nieces are in danger at homeRyan Pritt: It's a vital spring for WVU football See More of the Social Marketplace Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: March 23, 2022 Daily Mail WV Nationals statement from the board of the Charleston Amateur Hockey Association Nationals prove slippery for Charleston Chiefs, team will shoot for next year Area sleep centers focus on remedying disorders and related health risks WVU sleep medicine program deemed a ‘game changer’ for hospitalized patients Olde Main renaissance boosts St. Albans