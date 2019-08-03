Kanawha Falls bridge replacement option eyed as work begins on access road repairs

Replacement of the Kanawha Falls Bridge, closed since November due to safety issues and not considered a viable candidate for either repair or replacement following a public meeting in May, is now being explored by a group of state and federal agencies, elected officials and area residents.
At a meeting convened late last month by Sen. Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier, who represents the portion of Fayette County in which the bridge is located, the U.S. Department of Transportation's BUILD discretionary grant fund was identified as the best potential funding source for a new bridge.
Now in its second year, BUILD, an acronym for Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development, makes grants of up to $25 million available to road, bridge and transit projects that enhance public safety, promote regional interconnectivity or aid economic growth. Rural projects are given preference.
A total of $900 million in BUILD funding is available nationwide during the 2019 fiscal year, with a maximum of $90 million in grants available to a single state. Among projects receiving BUILD grants last year were Appalachian Corridor H, awarded $20 million for 10 miles of four-lane highway construction in Tucker County, and the Berkeley Springs Bypass on U.S. 522 in Morgan County, also awarded $20 million.
Baldwin said those attending the July meeting included officials from the state Division of Highways, the U.S. Department of Transportation, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin's office, and residents of the Kanawha Falls area.
While the BUILD program may show promise, "competition is stiff," Baldwin said in a posting on his Facebook page. "The community will need to apply this winter. Funds won't be awarded until next year."
Other potential bridge construction funding sources will continue to be explored.
"We plan to reach out to ensure that we uncover every possible opportunity," Baldwin said.
Immediately after the bridge was closed in November, residents of the Kanawha Falls and Boonesborough communities, who relied on it for access within a few minutes to the cross-river towns of Glen Ferris and Gauley Bridge, were told the span would be replaced as soon as possible.
Since then, the two communities have lost school bus and home-delivery mail service, and residents must drive an 18-mile detour, part of it over a narrow dirt road, to shop for groceries or pick up prescriptions in Gauley Bridge. The detour adds about 40 minutes to what was once a five-minute drive.
But during a public meeting in May with Division of Highways officials, new DOH Commissioner Jimmy Wriston announced that the 91-year-old bridge was beyond repair and that it would cost at least $40 million to replace it. With thousands of other bridges in the state needing repairs, it would be irresponsible to spend such a sum on a span serving only a few hundred people, he said at the time.
A 2005 traffic study indicated that, on average, the bridge carried 450 vehicles across the Kanawha River each day.
Wriston told those at the public meeting that instead of replacing the bridge, the DOH planned to make improvements to the two secondary roads connecting Kanawha Falls and Boonesborough to the outside world following the span's closure.
One 3.8-mile long back road connects Kanawha Falls to W.Va. 61 at Deepwater, providing access to U.S. 60 via Mount Carbon and Montgomery and eastward to Glen Ferris and Gauley Bridge. The other, longer road, which local residents say is now passable only to those driving ATVs, connects Kanawha Falls to W.Va. 16 near Beckwith, providing access to U.S. 60 at Chimney Corners. From there, travelers can follow U.S. 60 to Gauley Bridge.
Improvements to both of the secondary roads are estimated to cost $6.8 million.
Baldwin said the DOH is scheduled to begin working on the Kanawha Falls-Beckwith Road on Monday or Tuesday.
"Once that's done, they'll move to the other [Deepwater] side," he said. "The intent is to always have one side open so folks can at least move in and out."
Adding to the difficulty of getting in and out of Kanawha Falls and Boonesborough without a bridge are numerous occasions when large trucks travel the Deepwater-Kanawha Falls road either to avoid Turnpike tolls or because their GPS systems route them that way.
One turn proves impossible for many of the trucks to negotiate, requiring a tow truck to be summoned, often resulting in the road being blocked for several hours at a time.