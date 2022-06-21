Kanawha Family Court Judge Jim Douglas was mildly injured Monday when a bullet struck a cruise ship he was traveling on in Portland, Oregon.
It happened a day before the Gazette-Mail published Douglas’ op-ed advocating greater protection for judges.
Douglas, 71, had been enjoying a West Coast respite with longtime companion Phyllis Veith when the two elected to take a dinner cruise on the Portland Spirit. At around 9:30 p.m., as the ship maneuvered to dock, a bullet tore a sizable hole in thick glass above and on the other side of the ship from where Douglas sat inside.
“Where I was seated, a large, thick canvas curtain was almost touching my shoulder,” Douglas said in a Tuesday phone interview. “Just as we started that turn [to dock], I heard a loud pop. I heard one guy yell and a couple of women screamed.
“In my peripheral vision I saw the curtain move. Instantaneously, I felt a pain in my right arm and tricep.”
Douglas had a bruise the next day but no broken skin.
Two bits of irony are bound up in Douglas’ could-have-been-far-worse tale. First, the immediate: “I was just telling Phyllis about a boyhood chum who was later shot through a window, by his wife’s lover.”
The other piece came in the form of an op-ed Douglas had penned a couple of weeks ago for inclusion in the Gazette-Mail. It appeared Tuesday. He outlines violence perpetrated against judges all over the country and opines that family court judges in Kanawha County are even more vulnerable than their circuit judge colleagues. He points out that circuit judges enjoy a ground-level, electronically controlled-access parking area, while family court judges must park in open, dimly lit, multiple-entrance areas.
While no one is arguing that family court security could be better, at least Douglas had never been shot at.
The ship’s owner said Douglas was not actually struck by the bullet. The slug, flattened by passing through the thick glass on the other side of the deck, rested about 18 inches from his foot.
“No one was hit by a bullet,” Portland Spirit owner Dan Yates said. “The only person who had an issue was the judge, who was hit by some sprayed glass.”
Portland Police Officer Eric Brewer said he believes the judge was hit by the bullet.
“We found that the slug was a lot closer than we did some small, broken glass pieces,” Brewer said. “He said he heard what sounded like a champagne cork popping, then he felt like he’d been punched in the shoulder. If that was the case, it probably wasn’t glass. There was only a large glass piece on that side of the room.”
Douglas seemed puzzled as to why the cruise line would want to blame flying glass. The boat owners aren’t denying someone shot a bullet through the window. He was wearing a long-sleeve shirt. No glass cut him.
The judge said he did not fully appreciate the ordeal until he got back in his car afterward.
“I didn’t stage this,” he said. “I think they’re doing damage control. Playing it down is not going to solve the problem.
“I told those folks, ‘I think I’m going to play the lottery.’ They all said, ‘No, I think you used it all up tonight.’”