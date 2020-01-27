Kanawha judge: Caputo has legislative immunity in '19 battery case, dismisses criminal charges

A judge has found West Virginia House of Delegates Minority Whip Mike Caputo was acting within the scope of his legislative duties when he forcefully entered the House chamber last year, leading to assault charges being field against him.
Kanawha Circuit Judge Tod Kaufman on Monday dismissed the misdemeanor battery charge against Caputo, saying Caputo, a Democrat from Marion County, was constitutionally obligated to be present in the House chamber on March 1, 2019, when he kicked open a door, injuring a doorman and another delegate in the process, according to court records.
Lawmakers are entitled to legislative immunity from civil and criminal actions for all of the acts they commit in the legislative sphere, and the charges brought against Caputo by the state of West Virginia violated separation of powers, wrote Kaufman, who served in the Senate from 1982 to 1988.
“This is a basic separation of powers issue between the branches of government,” Kaufman said in his order. “In this case, the legislative immunity provision prevails over an executive branch action by the State, to wit these misdemeanor charges.”
Prosecutors in Kanawha County charged Caputo with one count of battery on Sept. 9, 2019, accusing him of pushing, hitting or kicking open a door to the House chambers, which struck doorman Logan Casterline, according to the criminal complaint filed in Kanawha Magistrate Court.
Casterline sought medical attention at a local hospital, and his attorney told the Gazette-Mail in September Casterline suffered a bruise to his ribs.
Caputo also was accused of elbowing Delegate Sharon Lewis Malcolm, R-Kanawha, as he angrily entered the House chambers.
In the criminal complaint, Malcolm told law enforcement she “wasn’t initially hurt,” but she later was sore around her shoulder and chest, where she said Caputo had made contact with her.
She said she later sought medical care, and she was still under a physician’s care for the injury at the time the charges were filed.
Malcolm died at her home on Sept. 30, 2019.
In his order Monday, Kaufman said state law required Caputo, as an elected delegate, to be physically present in the House. He cited House rules as saying, “the door shall not be closed against any member” until their name had been called twice during a given session.
Anything a lawmaker does in the process of working in the “legislative sphere,” isn’t subject to court action, Kaufman said in the order.
After the incident in March 2019, House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, removed Caputo from his committee responsibilities.
As of Monday, Caputo’s status on House committees had been restored, according to the West Virginia Legislature’s website.