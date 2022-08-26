Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Kanawha County officials are still tallying the costs of flash flooding that affected more than 300 households in the county earlier this month.

So far, the county has spent nearly $260,000 on response to the Aug. 15 flood. Those costs including hauling away and disposing of flood debris and buying supplies to assist affected residents.

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

