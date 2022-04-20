The Kanawha County Parks and Recreation Commission has approved a bid for the redesign and construction of the golf course at Coonskin Park.
The parks commission voted unanimously Wednesday to accept a bid from Georgia-based Tod Godwin Construction for $1.2 million.
The bid was the lower of two bids the parks commission received.
Construction on the golf course is slated to begin late this summer. The Kanawha County Commission is contributing $941,266 in American Rescue Plan funds for the project.
The parks commission will contribute about $285,000 in American Rescue Plan funding for the project as well.
The project will revamp the front nine holes of the golf course into an “upscale short course with iconic greens from golf design history,” Jeff Hutchinson, director of Kanawha Parks and Recreation, has said.
The golf course will be closed for construction beginning July 31. The construction itself will take about 90 days, said Dave Pope, the parks commission’s golf committee chairman. Reopening the golf course will require two grass-growing seasons — this fall and next spring.
Hutchinson said they hope to have the new golf course opened by Memorial Day weekend 2023.
Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.