By the time the Kanawha County Commission got a ruling Thursday they were violating a state elections rule by opening an early voting site on Charleston’s West Side, the Kanawha County clerk had already sent voters a letter that included listed the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council building as an early voting site.
Now, county officials hope voters get the message they cannot vote there, at least not during the May primary.
West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner ruled Thursday the county commission missed a deadline to establish the Girl Scouts building as an early voting site for the primary.
Kanawha County Clerk Vera McCormick said her office sent a total of 117,000 letters this week and last to voters listing precincts, delegate and senatorial districts and polling places. The West Side site was included in the list of early voting locations. She said redistricting prompted the clerk's office to send the letters. She said she didn't know the cost.
“Because everybody's getting new delegate district numbers and new senatorial -- a lot of them ... [W]e wanted them to know," McCormick said.
The county commission plans to advertise the corrected list of early voting sites Tuesday through Saturday next week in the Charleston Gazette-Mail. McCormick said her office will post signs at the Girl Scout building advising it’s no longer an early voting site.
“Our county commission, as well as myself, we pride ourselves in running these elections by what the code and the law says,” McCormick said. “So you know, if that was missed, then they decided not to use it.”
Early voting starts Wednesday and continues through May 7.
Early voting sites include the Cross Lanes detachment of the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office, the Sissonville branch of the Kanawha County Public Library, Elkview Community Center, Belle Town Hall, Marmet Town Hall, Nitro Police Department, St. Albans City Hall and the Kanawha County Voter's Registration office in Charleston.
A corrected list of early voting sites is also included beside a sample ballot listed in Saturday's edition of the Gazette-Mail. The county commission has placed the corrected list on its social media accounts.
McCormick said she was disappointed by the decision from the Secretary of State's Office.
“We hope, and I feel pretty sure that we’ll be OK for November,” she said. “I mean, we’re all very disappointed, but you know, the law is the law.”
Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.