Eleven Democrats are running for a chance at six at-large seats on Charleston City Council.
Shawn Taylor, Emmett Pepper, Becky Ceperley, Jennifer Pharr, Jonathan Lamar Frazier, Joe Solomon, Corey Zinn, Chuck Hamsher, Jeni Riser, Caitlin Cook and Deanna McKinney have all filed to run.
Voters in the primary will choose six Democrat candidates to go on to November’s general election.
Four Republicans — Courtney Persinger, Larry Malone, Mark Sadd and John Bsharah — are unopposed in the May primary.
Shawn Taylor, an attorney, was Charleston’s municipal court judge from 2005 to 2010. Taylor said he’s running primarily because he wants Charleston to be a place his young adult children return to.
"They've been to other towns, they've been to larger metropolitan cities — Columbus, Lexington, Raleigh, Nashville, and the cities are more vibrant, there's more things to do for them there. They think that's where they want to pursue their career," he said. "But I think, while on a smaller scale, we can offer them a similar lifestyle."
Taylor's time as municipal judge helped inform his opinions about homelessness in the city. Many people experiencing homelessness would end up in his courtroom, he said.
“What I quickly learned over time is they are not necessarily bad people,” Taylor said. “They are people that suffer from mental illness. They suffer from addiction. They suffer from domestic abuse. And in my opinion, they deserve empathy, and help.
Taylor takes issue with social media posts that depict Charleston as a “zombie land” because of people suffering from mental health and homelessness. Taylor said they paint an inaccurate picture of the city that makes it more difficult for businesses to attract people.
Emmett Pepper, a Charleston attorney, was appointed in November to fill the at-large seat left by the death of Councilman John Kennedy Bailey.
Pepper said he’s running for re-election to continue work Bailey would have wanted to do. That will take more than a year, he said.
“I also just think I'm getting some momentum," he said. "I have been able to get some bills, some policies in place. And there's just a lot more that I think that we can keep working on and keep working to improve upon.”
Prior to his appointment to council, as the chairman of the city’s Green Team, he worked on an energy bench marking bill passed in August. Pepper said he’d like to continue work on the bench marking process.
Pepper was the lead sponsor of a bill that strengthened the city’s vacant structure registry. The bill passed in February, but Pepper said there’s more work to do to address dilapidated structures in the city.
“I think that bill is a really good step in the right direction, but it has to be a multi-pronged effort,” Pepper said. “The registry is a way to hopefully avoid some of the buildings getting to the point where they need to be torn down or have fires or awful things. But there's also the issue of tearing them down once they are worse off and then when there's a lot finding ways to redevelop those lots and encourage developers to build either new houses or other buildings there.”
Jennifer Pharr, development director for the Charleston YWCA and a part-time commercial real estate agent, is running for her second term as an at-large council member. Pharr said she wants to continue working on projects that were in the works before COVID-19 hit, including as growing youth sports tourism in the city.
Last year, Pharr proposed reducing the size of city council from its current 26 members, something she would like to continue to work on in her next term if she's reelected.
"That's what I would really like to see," she said. "I think it's way too big."
Pharr said the development of City Center at Slack Plaza will help the Charleston Town Center mall. She pointed to a holiday event at Brawley Walkway that drew crowds, even during cold temperatures.
"If you talk to the downtown business owners, they were busy during that time because people were downtown," she said. "If we get more people to come downtown, then perhaps that can be a catalyst for the mall."
The mall needs to be reinvented, she said.
“It really needs to be renovated,” she said. “And it needs to have more than just your typical store fronts... it could be you know, housing, it could be again, a climbing wall. It could be bowling."
Corey Zinn is a creative consultant and software developer. Zinn said he decided to run after seeing council vote last year to further restrict harm reduction programs.
“I was blown away when every city council member but one voted to criminalize [Centers for Disease Control] recommended best practices harm reduction after we had all these community member health professionals come in and even people kind of risking their own freedoms," Zinn said. "... all these health professionals saying we have a serious HIV outbreak and it's an unprecedented crisis in this time, that is preventable... ...It was so shocking to me, and … that really upped the stakes.”
Zinn is running with Charleston Can’t Wait, which supports a platform that includes opening a 24-7 overdose prevention site to include a safe injection site.
A business owner, Zinn said he’s excited the city is adding a “business liaison” position and he wants to see the city go further by offering training.
“I want to make sure [the business liaison position] is done well and supported well, and that people know about it, too,” Zinn said. “Because sometimes there's just these resources, and people don't even know they exist. So I'm hoping my market with my marketing and communication skills, that's another thing that I hope I can bring that to light.
Zinn said he’d also like the city to forgive taxes and registration fees for first-time business owners, something he said would have helped him starting out as a business owner.
Chuck Hamsher is a co-owner of downtown shop The Purple Moon. Originally of Huntington, Hamsher has lived in Charleston about 40 years.
Hamsher has worked for several nonprofit and labor associations, including Citizen Action Group and as a director of the West Virginia Coalition for the Homeless. He’s also lobbied for causes, including the American Heart Association, the Alzheimer’s Association and local public health departments.
Hamsher said he decided to run for council because the next few years will be critical for the city. Coming out of the pandemic, the city is well positioned to reverse population decline, he said.
“Folks are able to look at working remotely and things such as that — Charleston’s an ideal location,” Hamsher said. “You can't beat the cost of living here as compared to other cities. Our close proximity to things like a national park, make us real attractive. And so, I think the next few years are going to be critical.”
Hamsher said, as councilman, he would advocate for the city’s new small business liaison to coordinate a mentoring program for businesses.
“We have a lot of talent here,” he said. “One of the things that's actually pretty remarkable here is the longevity of some of our small businesses. And so, we have people that know how to do it here. So partnering them up with either businesses that are currently existing, that are struggling or new startups might help them avoid some of the pitfalls and mistakes that we've all made along the way.”
Hamsher said his experience as state director for West Virginia Coalition for the Homeless will be valuable in helping to address the issue in the city.
“I think we need to get past the rhetoric and start dealing with solutions, and looking at how do we address this,” Hamsher said.
Council president Becky Ceperley is running for her third term as an at-large council member. She's former president and CEO of the Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation and was president of the National League of Women Voters.
Ceperley said if re-elected, she wants to help the city have a better environment for entrepreneurs.
“It was one of the concerns I had when I ran the first time,” Ceperley said. “And, of course, COVID and everything else has caused huge concerns for businesses all over the world, I assume. But that's an issue, I think that's I want to continue to work on.”
Ceperley helped with the creation of the city’s first business improvement district in the Slack Plaza area. She also helped the Charleston Area Alliance with a pilot program that offered grants for women- and minority-owned businesses.
“I think there's so much we could do to enhance our community, with broadband and a whole host of other opportunities for entrepreneurs,” she said. “... we need to quit thinking that we're going to bring in some huge investor. I think we need to instead create the environment where we have small businesses that will pollinate throughout the city.”
She said the city can look at simplifying the process of creating a business here. The city could also follow the lead of other communities help new or prospective businesses cover travel costs.
Deanna McKinney represents the West Side's Ward 6 on council. She’s running for an at-large seat this year because she felt she wasn’t being heard as a ward representative. She said she wanted to speak not just for the West Side but for all of Charleston.
McKinney has been an advocate against gun violence since her son, 18-year-old Tymel McKinney, was shot to death in 2014.
She's still concerned about gun violence on the West Side.
“Every other month is a victim, whether they die or not, we have somebody being hit by a bullet,” McKinney said.
McKinney is one of the nine candidates supporting Charleston Can’t Wait's platform, which includes establishing a city minority affairs office and a municipal broadband system, and decriminalizing harm reduction to include providing drug users a safe injection site.
“I’m trying to work with people that are trying to work with people,” she said of Charleston Can't Wait. “That’s all I can do. I don’t know peoples’ agendas, I don’t know peoples’ hearts, I know people’s intentions and their intentions are to help people of the community, help those who are experiencing the drug epidemic, that are dying out here, especially young people.”
Jonathan Frazier is the West Virginia regional executive with Lotus Recovery Centers. He’s worked 20 years in health care, including the last nine as an executive.
Originally of Beckley, Frazier lived in Charleston for the past two years. Frazier said his experience as a CEO would translate well to public service.
“I understand fiscal management at a very high level, and just the organizational aspect of working with a team to achieve a common goal, I feel like that's something that Charleston needs,” Frazier said. “And I feel like I can be a great advocate for the voice of those that feel like their voice is not being heard right now.”
Frazier said he wants to address some social issues in Charleston.
“I think I can bring some new ideas, while still understanding the culture of West Virginia and Charleston, and bring that to the table to where they can be heard in the correct manner and applied,” he said.
His experience in the psychiatric and substance abuse field as well as with a homeless initiative with his company would give him expertise to help navigate the city’s response, he said.
Frazier said the city needs to work on the equity of services to those who are disenfranchised.
“Some of our Ward 4, Ward 6 [on the West Side] the high crime rate, high poverty rates as well as poor health care in those areas,” Frazier said. “We need to be able to identify what the root causes [are] and begin to allocate the correct resources for those issues."
Caitlin Cook, director of advocacy and public policy at Mountaineer Food Bank, is seeking her second term as Charleston council member at-large. Cook said she learned a lot during her first four years and is proud of the work that was done in the midst of a global pandemic.
“I'm running for reelection, because I feel like I have a lot more to give to the city,” Cook said. “I know I'm extremely passionate about Charleston and making Charleston a better place. But I also feel as though I bring a good skillset to the table, working every day in the policy world with federal, state and local officials.
“Charleston is still facing some extremely pressing issues that in many ways are interconnected,” she said. “And I want to be part of these solutions.”
Cook said those issues include homelessness, a drug epidemic and a struggling economy.
Cook said the city’s role in addressing those issues is to be a “connector of silos” — linking organizations that are addressing each of the issues.
Homelessness and the city’s drug epidemic are regional issues driven by a downward economy, she said. People who are out of work and struggling tend to find themselves in Charleston, she said.
“This is a regional and state problem,” Cook said. “Our inability to see people on the street as people, accept the fact that these people are, in fact, members of our community, and their well-being is, in fact, connected to ours, too. So we should probably collectively do the work together.”
Cook sponsored a bill that passed in August, prohibiting the use of conversion therapy on minors. With the bill’s passage, Charleston became the first in the state to ban practices that seek to change the sexual orientation or gender identity of young people.
Cook said if re-elected, she also wants to continue working on increasing recreational opportunities in the city.
Jeni Riser is caterer/business owner turned full-time teacher at Riverside High School. Her catering business of around 15 years, Ms. Groovy’s Kitchen, is now part time.
“I definitely want to be an advocate for small business owners here in Charleston,” Riser said. "Small business owners aren’t always able to get out and advocate for themselves like other larger businesses who can afford lobbyists or afford to get away from the office. Most small business owners are in the trenches all the time, keeping their business open. So sometimes their voice isn't heard."
As a teacher, Riser said she wants the city to have a stronger relationship with schools.
“When somebody is moving into a city or a business or company is looking at a city... if you're a family with small children, probably one of the first things people are going to look at is what's the school system look like? How does our city support our schools?" Riser said. "It’s a benefit to everyone to have a strong school system... we’re not doing a bad job, but how can we do an even better job supporting our teachers, or service personnel and our students?”
Joe Solomon is a co-founder of the Solutions Oriented Addictions Response or SOAR, a volunteer-led community health organizations that assists people who use drugs in Kanawha County.
Solomon, too, is running with Charleston Can’t Wait, which supports a platform including decriminalizing cannabis, building a 24-hour overdose prevention site to include a safe injection site, municipal broadband and putting $5 million per year toward a public benefit corporation to put unemployed people to work building and refurbishing homes.
Solomon said the city’s move a year ago to further restrict harm reduction programs was a mistake. Beyond that, the city needs a plan to address overdoses, including the overdose prevention site, more syringe disposal boxes and funding for a low-barrier shelter and drop-in centers where unsheltered people can connect with services.
Solomon last month spent three nights on the streets of Charleston with unsheltered people.
He said the experience taught him how big the city is when you’re traveling on foot and how spread out services can be. Meals are offered on one side of the city and showers on another, he said.
“People think that it's like a paradise for people that are houseless in Charleston,” he said. “And while there are all these, like, oases of kindness and mercy, it is really, really hard to live on the streets of Charleston. That was a reckoning and a realization.”