AARP grant to support improvements to East End Community Park

AARP West Virginia presented the City of Charleston with a $15,000 grant award to support improvements at the East End Community Park during a news conference on Friday.
Funds from the national Community Challenge grant will be used to make the park more inviting and appealing by installing equipment, adding a splash pad, playground structures, suitable lighting and greenery.
“I’m excited about this investment in the East End Park on Dixie Street,” Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said at the news conference. “The new playground structures and splash pad will provide a safe, fun place for our families to enjoy together.”
Charleston’s East End Community Park is one of 159 projects funded nationally through the 2019 AARP grant program. A total of nearly $1.6 million was distributed to fund the quick-action projects across the country, including two projects in West Virginia (the Preston County Parks and Recreation Commission also received a grant), said AARP WV State President Rich Stonestreet.
“Each project across the nation was partially or fully funded through the AARP Community Challenge grant and is set to be completed by November 4, 2019,” Stonestreet said.
West Virginia Forward has partnered with AARP and the City of Charleston to support the East End Community Park project that will promote quality of life, health and well-being in the east end of Charleston.
“WV Forward recognizes that investing in our people and communities helps West Virginia meet our full potential, attract talent, grow businesses and develop a sense of belonging for people of all ages,” said Priscila Santos, WV Forward research scholar and grant writing contributor.
“Thank you, AARP, for seeing the importance of this project and helping to create a space where our citizens can create lifelong memories,” Goodwin said. “Investing in our communities is a key component to creating vibrant neighborhoods throughout Charleston.”