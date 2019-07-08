Air traffic at Yeager halted to repair crack in runway pavement

Yeager Airport’s runway was closed and all air traffic halted for about two hours for emergency repairs on Monday, as workers repaired a 3-inch crack in a section of the runway.
Extreme heat followed by heavy, cooling rain is believed to have played a role in causing the pavement to separate, according to officials at the Charleston airport.
The runway was closed shortly before noon after the problem was discovered and airport engineers, Air National Guard personnel and representatives of West Virginia Paving developed a plan to temporarily repair the pavement and work on a more complete solution during night hours.
“We were fortunate to have West Virginia Paving on site, and we’re thankful to them and the West Virginia Air National Guard for their help in getting the runway reopened quickly,” said Terry Sayre, director of the Charleston airport.
Sayre apologized for having to inconvenience some commercial airline travelers to make the emergency repairs, but said “the safety of our passengers is our No. 1 priority.”
In other developments at Yeager on Monday, the airport’s 20-minute courtesy parking lot was closed to accommodate construction of a solar panel array atop one of its two parking buildings. More than 1,800 solar modules will make up the array, expected to produce power for both parking buildings and supply a portion of the rest of the airport’s power needs.
The rooftop array is expected to generate enough electricity to supply the equivalent of the power consumption of 70 homes. Most of the funding for the project is supplied by the Federal Aviation Administration.
Free 20-minute parking and access to Uber and Lyft rideshare services will be available in a section of Yeager’s short-term parking lot while the regular courtesy parking lot is closed.