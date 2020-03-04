AT&T donation helps city raze abandoned buildings

There soon will be four fewer abandoned and dilapidated structures in Charleston, after a donation from AT&T to fund building demolitions in the capital city.
The money — $50,000 — came from AT&T's Believe Appalachia initiative. The first house demolition funded by the program occurred Wednesday on Indiana Avenue, on Charleston's West Side.
The Believe Appalachia campaign is a regional version of a national movement, according to Andy Feeney, president of AT&T West Virginia. Here, Feeney said, AT&T employees from all levels of management are focusing community outreach on the opioid epidemic and solutions that local leaders are trying to implement.
"Through talking with the leadership around here, hearing what they need and what they want to see tackled, it was an obvious choice," he said. "We wanted to join with them, see what we could do to support the people battling this war."
There are 150 buildings in Charleston that need to be completely demolished, said Mackenzie Spencer, a spokeswoman for the city. While people might own the buildings, they are, for all intents and purposes, abandoned. Many can be safety hazards — they are more likely to burn down than occupied buildings and, sometimes, if they're dilapidated, they can present the risk for falling debris.
Charleston Fire Chief Robert Sutler said his department responded to 120 structure fires last year. Of those, he said, more than 70 were abandoned buildings.
Charleston regularly razes abandoned structures — Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said 105 were demolished last year — but the extra funding means the city might be able to move more quickly and take down more buildings, Goodwin said.
"This is just one step in the right direction," Goodwin said. "We can't just take down buildings in Charleston — we need to build the community up, as well. If we're going to rebuild our community, our neighborhoods, we need to start getting to work to get rid of these."
There are no plans for the property under the demolished house on Indiana Avenue, Goodwin said.
Sutler said having fewer of these buildings within the city limits is a relief for first responders, including firefighters. Often, they get calls to respond to fires at abandoned houses and don't know what to expect.
"You don't know the shape of the home you're walking into — whether there's a big hole in the floor, ceiling falling through," Sutler said. "It's dangerous; you never know what the outcome will be."
Believe Appalachia funded a similar project in Huntington before heading to Charleston. Feeney said that, as they hold more meetings with more communities, there is a chance of the program expanding past the first two cities.
Employees from AT&T came to witness the demolition on Wednesday. Afterward, they spent several hours picking up trash around the West Side neighborhood.
"This is a good way for us to show AT&T and its workers, us, care," said Kim Pratt, who works in the AT&T call center in Huntington. "Even though we're a big corporation, we have a community mindset — we're part of these communities."
In addition to donating funds to raze abandoned buildings, the corporation donated $5,000 to the YWCA Sojourner Domestic Violence Shelter, $5,000 for an after school program and $8,000 to buy new mattresses for the city's police department.
"You know, we work here, we have customers here, but we also live here — we're community members, too," Feeney said. "We're not unaffected, and we wanted to do something to give back."