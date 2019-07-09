Bulletin Board: July 9, 2019

Grant writing workshop
The Kanawha County Public Library will offer a “Grant Writing: How Can I Get Started?” workshop at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the library. Find out the steps to write a grant for nonprofit organizations. Alice Ruhnke, founder and owner of The Grant Advantage, will teach the workshop. The program is for adults, seniors. To register, visit www.kanawhalibrary.org.
NARFE meeting
The Charleston Chapter 0166 of NARFE, National Active and Retired Federal Employees, will hold its monthly meeting at 10:30 a.m. on Friday at the South Charleston Public Library, 312 Fourth Ave., in South Charleston. All current and retired federal employees, their spouses, and annuitants are welcome to attend. For questions, contact Robert Hardesty at 304-346-5250.
Items for Bulletin Board may be submitted by mail to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301; faxed to 304-348-1233; or emailed to news@wvgazettemail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.