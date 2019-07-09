You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Bulletin Board: July 9, 2019

bulletinboard

Grant writing workshop

The Kanawha County Public Library will offer a “Grant Writing: How Can I Get Started?” workshop at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the library. Find out the steps to write a grant for nonprofit organizations. Alice Ruhnke, founder and owner of The Grant Advantage, will teach the workshop. The program is for adults, seniors. To register, visit www.kanawhalibrary.org.

NARFE meeting

The Charleston Chapter 0166 of NARFE, National Active and Retired Federal Employees, will hold its monthly meeting at 10:30 a.m. on Friday at the South Charleston Public Library, 312 Fourth Ave., in South Charleston. All current and retired federal employees, their spouses, and annuitants are welcome to attend. For questions, contact Robert Hardesty at 304-346-5250.

Items for Bulletin Board may be submitted by mail to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301; faxed to 304-348-1233; or emailed to news@wvgazettemail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Wednesday, july 10, 2019

Altizer, Rita - 11 a.m., St. John United Methodist Church, Scott Depot.

Gould Jr., William - 11 a.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Hill Jr., Chancer - 11 a.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.

Legg, Randall - 11 a.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

McCroskey, Billie - Noon, Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.

Melton, Patricia - 1 p.m., Elk Hills Memorial Park.

Miles, Douglas - 2 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Murphy, Russell - Noon, Pleasant Dale Baptist Church, Dog Run.

Pearson, Bonnie - 1 p.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.

Sigman, Kenneth - 1 p.m., Greene-Robertson Funeral Home, Sutton.

Smith, Benjamin - 8 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.