Bulletin Board: Nov. 26, 2019

Housing Authority meeting

The Charleston-Kanawha Housing Authority Board of Commissioners will meet at 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 9 in the administration building at 1525 Washington St. W.

Kanawha Valley Coin Club

The Kanawha Valley Coin Club will meet at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5 at the South Charleston Public Library, 312 4th Avenue. Anyone interested in coins or coin collection can call 304-727-4062 or visit kvcc.eznetway.com.

Park, golf course closed

Coonskin Park and Big Bend Golf Course will be closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday. They will reopen on Friday.

Items for Bulletin Board may be submitted by mail to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301; faxed to 304-348-1233; or emailed to news@wvgazettemail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Tuesday, November 26, 2019

Burdette, Margaret - 1 p.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.

Burns, John - 12:30 p.m., Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston.

Carpenter, Pamela - 11 a.m., Lantz Funeral Home, Buckeye.

Cochran Jr., Dewey - 11 a.m., Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.

Coleman, Twila - 11 a.m., Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.

Crislip, Wesley - Noon, WV Memorial Gardens, Calvin.

Deel, William - 2 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Halstead, Kermit - 1 p.m., Elk Hills Memorial Park.

Jarrell, Charles - 4 p.m., Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston.

Jones, Ralph - Noon, Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Justice, Sally - 2 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

McCallister, Louise - 1 p.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.

Parsons, Ruth - 2 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor Chapel.

Seacrist, Tyler - 5 p.m., O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.

Tucker, Keith - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Wilburn Sr., Don - 2 p.m., Montgomery United Methodist Church, Montgomery.

Williams, Stella - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.

Young, David - 1 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.