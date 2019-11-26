Bulletin Board: Nov. 26, 2019

Housing Authority meeting
The Charleston-Kanawha Housing Authority Board of Commissioners will meet at 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 9 in the administration building at 1525 Washington St. W.
Kanawha Valley Coin Club
The Kanawha Valley Coin Club will meet at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5 at the South Charleston Public Library, 312 4th Avenue. Anyone interested in coins or coin collection can call 304-727-4062 or visit kvcc.eznetway.com.
Park, golf course closed
Coonskin Park and Big Bend Golf Course will be closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday. They will reopen on Friday.
Items for Bulletin Board may be submitted by mail to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301; faxed to 304-348-1233; or emailed to news@wvgazettemail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.