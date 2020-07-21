A Charleston Fire Department firefighter tested positive for COVID-19 this week, according to a news release from the City of Charleston.
The firefighter was last at work on July 16, per the release. Contact tracing is underway at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department to identify other people the individual may have been in contact with while carrying the virus.
“This individual is home and experiencing few symptoms at this time,” said Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin in the release. “We appreciate the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department’s rapid response as they conduct contact tracing.”
The release said that all operations at the city fire department will continue as normal.
This is the second city agency to report positive cases of COVID-19 recently, as three employees at the Charleston Police Department also tested positive for the virus last week.
City officials in the release encouraged everyone in the area to continue practicing ways to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 like wearing face masks in public, washing their hands and staying socially distanced from people outside of their household.
For more information on COVID-19 in Kanawha County, or to set up an appointment to be tested for the virus, call KCHD’s COVID-19 hotline, at 304-348-1088