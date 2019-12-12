Charleston Christmas Parade float winners named

The winners of the 2019 Charleston Christmas Parade Float Contest were announced Thursday night after the parade made its way through the city.
Nearly 30 floats participated in the contest.
In the commercial division, the winners were: 1st Place T-Rex Science Center & Museum; 2nd Place Securitas Security Services USA; Honorable Mention CASCI.
In the nonprofit division, the winners were: 1st Place Montgomery General Hospital; 2nd Place FestivALL/Charleston Office of Public Art; Honorable Mention Elk River Nazarene Church.
The judges included Ric Cavender, executive director of Charleston Main Streets; Jama Jarrett, vice president of operations and communications for the Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau; Mikayla Dent, owner of Ooh La Lucy; and Lisa McCracken, marketing director for Charleston Town Center.