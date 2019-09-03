Charleston City Council paying $456K for 4 new ambulances

Charleston City Council approved Tuesday paying Atlantic Emergency Solutions $455,592 for four new ambulances.
The vote was a voice vote with no nays heard.
“The City of Charleston, for the first time since at least 2015, is buying brand-new ambulances,” City Manager Jonathan Storage said. “The former administration chose to re-chassis ambulances.”
Storage said “as vehicles get older, higher mileage, just like your private vehicle, the machinery starts to break down ... vehicles are in the shop more and more frequently, and that’s what’s been happening to some of our older vehicles.”
He said he expects that at least two older ambulances will now be auctioned off.
Storage said Atlantic has a Hurricane office, but is more of a national company.
Two other companies submitted bids, with Morgantown-based J&J Emergency Vehicles barely losing with a bid of $456,000.
J&J submitted a lower alternate bid of $442,000, according to a document the city provided, but Council member Joseph Jenkins said this wasn’t accepted because it would’ve required the city to paint the ambulances red to match the rest of Charleston’s fleet.
Ohio-based Penn Care Inc., the third bidder, bid about $528,000.
Also Tuesday, Council passed a resolution declaring Friday, the day Capital High faces South Charleston High, as Tony Harris Day.
Antonio Maurice “Tony” Harris died June 1, after leading Capital’s football team onto the field for every game since the school opened in 1989, the resolution states. Harris, 53, was well known in the high school football community and an enduring presence on the sidelines for the Cougars.