Under Charleston’s 2023 budget, city employees will get 7% cost-of-living increase.
Charleston City Council approved the $108 million budget during Monday’s meeting.
City manager Jonathan Storage said the city’s “historic” cost-of-living increase is meant to keep up with inflation, which reportedly hit a 40-year high of 7.9% in February. The 7% pay increase is capped at $5,000 per employee.
The budget also allows $3 million for paving and allots $500,000 for demolishing dilapidated structures throughout the city.
Council ultimately rejected a budget amendment proposed by Council members Adam Knauff and Shannon Snodgrass that would have increased to $10,000 the pay increase given the city’s uniformed police and firefighters. Other city workers would have gotten $5,000.
To pay for the higher raises, Knauff and Snodgrass’ budget amendment would have estimated a higher budget surplus than what Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin's administration anticipated by having fund balance start at $7 million instead of $4 million. It also would have moved about $1 million from the city’s rainy-day fund.
In a news release Monday, Knauff and Snodgrass said in part the higher proposed raises would have helped make the police department’s pay competitive with other police agencies, including the West Virginia State Police and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. The state Legislature this year approved a $10,000 pay bump for troopers.
Storage said Knauff's budget amendment assumed the city would receive "windfall after windfall of federal aid," and would not have been sustainable.
"Anyone who's an observer of Congress knows right now that President Biden's latest ask of Congress to help fund vaccinations and those types of things has stalled," Storage said after the meeting." ... at least some contingency of the Congress is not wanting to build that into the budget. So why would we expect that we're going to continue to receive economic relief?"
Finance committee chairman Joe Jenkins said the amendment wasn't unreasonable, but incorporated "very optimistic assumptions" that would have been risky.
"I believe that it's better to see how funds play out over the next couple of years and that we address raises every year to where eventually we can hopefully get to the $10,000 and $5,000 [raises] through a step process moving forward," Jenkins said.
The approved budget does not include any new taxes. The city’s 2023 budget also allows for the purchase of city machinery and vehicles including: 15 Interceptor SUVs for the Charleston Police Department; one ladder truck, pumper truck and ambulance for the Charleston Fire Department; four packer trucks for the refuse department and four leaf machines for the Streets Department.
The budget also allows for the filling of two positions for the city collectors office, including a small business liaison.
Also Monday, Charleston City Council approved a contract with USI Insurance Services LLC to provide insurance broker services and a $1.5 million contract West Virginia Communities Risk Pool for the city’s insurance coverage. The three-year agreement with USI for brokerage services will cost $175,000 the first year, Jenkins said.
At its last meeting, council rejected the authorization of a $1.5 million contract with West Virginia Communities Risk Pool for the city’s insurance coverage after a select committee had initially recommended the risk pool.
Jenkins, who chaired council's select committee on insurance, said Monday the new contract came about in discussions with the two competing insurance agencies.
"This is, if you will, a middle ground that we believe will benefit the city because it provides us the higher coverages, the lower self insured retentions as well as the lower cost but also brings on board USI," Jenkins said. "They can help us continue to ensure that the city is optimizing its insurance coverage for the best coverage and costs for the city moving forward."