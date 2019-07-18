Charleston Kids Business Expo to promote youth entrepreneurship

Charleston residents are encouraged to attend the Charleston Kids Business Expo fundraiser, hosted by the Fun Fitness Foundation and Markel Marketing on Saturday.
A fundraising event on Saturday will allow young local entrepreneurs to showcase their businesses and sell their products, while also raising money for a Charleston-based nonprofit organization.
Traci Phillips, executive director of the Fun Fitness Foundation, said the Charleston Kids Business Expo, hosted by the foundation and Markel Marketing, will raise money to provide free fun fitness activities for the local community and promote entrepreneurship among Charleston’s youth. The foundation's stated goal is to curb the adult and childhood obesity rate in West Virginia by providing fun fitness activities.
“Even though we’re raising money for free fun fitness, it’s really just about getting these kids some exposure because we’re only charging $10 per booth so we’re not planning on making a lot of money, but it’s just the idea of promoting entrepreneurship and doing something positive for the youth,” Phillips said.
As of Wednesday, 10 kids were participating in the event.
“We’ve got people making slime, paintings, T-shirts, cookies, and lemonade,” Phillips said. “We just want them to get out there and to promote their business.”
During the event, there will be a small business pitch contest where the young entrepreneurs will give a one minute spiel on their business for a chance to win $50. Entertainment performances from local youth will also happen during this time.
The foundation is still looking for more kids to showcase their work at the event.
“We’re working with a couple of different community partners just to provide some activities, events, just something fun and innovative for our youth in the community.”
The event will be held on Saturday from 3 to 5 p.m. at the TransCanada Building Ballroom at 1700 MacCorkle Ave. For more information, email Funfitnesskidsclub@gmail.com or call 304-561-7571.