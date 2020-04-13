Charleston man allegedly set neighbors' homes ablaze, killing one man and injuring another

A Charleston man is facing first-degree arson and first-degree murder charges after police say he set neighboring homes ablaze over the weekend, killing one man and injuring another.
Charleston firefighters and police arrived just after 6:30 a.m. Saturday to the 2200 block of Falcon Drive, where they found two houses fully engulfed in flames. Two people, Ronnie Coleman, 61, and Eric White, 37, were taken to Charleston Area Medical Center’s General Hospital with injuries from the fire, according to a criminal complaint filed in Kanawha Magistrate Court.
White died of his injuries Saturday, police said.
Coleman told officers that Jerry Walker, 43, of Falcon Drive, had been in an argument about a week ago with White at White’s home, also on Falcon Drive. The argument turned physical and after the fight, Coleman said Walker made a threat to kill White, according to the complaint.
Footage from another neighbor’s home surveillance cameras showed a bright flash on the front porch of 2235 Falcon Drive, police wrote. A minute later, Walker is seen lighting something on fire and tossing it onto the porch of 2237 Falcon Drive, the complaint said.
A witness at the scene told police he saw Walker standing on the front porch of his nearby home watching the two houses burn, according to the complaint.
Security camera footage from the Rich gas station on Sissonville Drive showed a man matching Walker’s description buying $4.13 in gasoline and putting it in a gas can, police wrote.
Walker is being held at South Central Regional Jail without bail.