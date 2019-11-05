Charleston woman found dead in East End apartment, boyfriend charged with murder

A Charleston man was facing a murder charge Tuesday after his girlfriend was found dead in an East End apartment building.
Charles Wesley Wild, 37, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Tressa Marie Adkins, 57, Lt. Autumn Davis, a spokeswoman for the Charleston Police Department, said in a news release.
Wild called police just after 1 p.m. Tuesday to Carroll Terrace, on Kanawha Boulevard East, to report Adkins’ death. Wild told a Kanawha Metro 911 dispatcher that he and Adkins had argued Monday night and that “it got physical,” according to a criminal complaint filed in Kanawha Magistrate Court. When the dispatcher asked what happened, Wild responded, “I choked her too hard,” the complaint states.
Wild remained at the apartment until officers arrived. Police found Adkins dead in the apartment with visible injuries to her face, neck and upper torso, Davis wrote.
Adkins suffered blunt force trauma to the head and face and two puncture wounds on her chest, according to the complaint. A bloody knife found in the apartment was consistent with the wounds Adkins suffered, detectives wrote in the complaint.
Investigators determined that Adkins’ manner of death was homicide, Davis wrote. Her body was taken to the office of the State Medical Examiner for an autopsy to determine the cause of her death.
Wild was arrested at the scene. He is being held at the South Central Regional Jail without bail.