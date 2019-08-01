Citizen photographers document 'A Day in the Life of Nitro' on Thursday

Kathy Barr started her day photographing Nitro High School’s football team on a morning run, then she went on to shoot scenes of people riding bikes on city streets, visiting the Nitro Public Library and kayaking at Ridenour Lake.
Accompanied by grandchildren Elizabeth and Blaine Ball, Barr traveled to most of the locations by golf cart, taking advantage of a recently passed city ordinance sanctioning the use of the small electric vehicles on all but the busiest street in town.
On the driveway of her 15th Street home, Susan Valleau photographed granddaughters MacKenzie and Ainsley Valleau as they used sticks of colored chalk to create a flower-lined hopscotch court.
Earlier in the day, she photographed city workers keeping the lawns surrounding 24-acre Ridenour Lake neat and trimmed, and captured the image of a boy riding a scooter in downtown Nitro.
“I’ll try to make it to the high school’s show choir practice later today,” she said.
Barr, Valleau and grandchildren were among Nitro residents taking part in “A Day in the Life of Nitro,” a volunteer effort to document their city in images captured between 12:01 a.m. and midnight Thursday.
“The idea is simply to show people what it’s like to live in Nitro,” said Mayor Dave Casebolt.
People considering relocating in a new town “want to know if a place is clean and safe, but they also want to know what there is to do there,” Casebolt said. “With these pictures, we’ll be able to show them.”
Photos taken throughout the day Thursday were emailed to TSG Consulting, which will compile, review and edit them, and then arrange them into a three- to four-minute video to be posted on YouTube and social media and made available to those expressing interest in moving to Nitro.
“I think it will be a fabulous marketing tool,” Casebolt said.
“The pictures keep coming in,” said TSG President Tom Susman at midday Thursday. “A couple hundred have been sent in so far.”
The contributed photos, he said, “show people walking, jogging, kayaking, riding their bikes, drinking coffee and eating in restaurants, kids playing — the normal things you see happening in this community. These days, everyone’s got a phone with a camera, which makes it easy to contribute.”
As Bill Fortune and a half-dozen members of an informal Nitro car club arrived at Road Runner Cafe, Susman paused to photograph the club members and their cars.
“We get together here every Thursday,” Fortune said.
Casebolt credits a corps of energetic volunteers with making a variety of new activities available to those living in the river town straddling the Kanawha-Putnam county line.
“We have miles of new trails for hiking and biking at Ridenour Lake, along with great fishing,” Casebolt said. “The DNR stocks the lake three times a year, and the city stocks it monthly. I’ve seen some really big catfish and largemouth bass being reeled in.”
Nitro parks host a variety of exercise groups, pickleball competitions on a new regulation-size, standalone court at Nitro City Park and a new play area for dogs at Ridenour Lake. A new riverfront addition to Nitro City Park includes floating docks, a 650-foot walkway and picnic shelters.
Susman and Casebolt said they are pleased with the response by Nitro residents to their request for photos to document “A Day in the Life of Nitro.”
The video to be produced from the images is expected to be completed in four or five weeks.