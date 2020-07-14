City launches group focused on improving relationships, engagement within community

A citizen action group comprised mostly of Black residents will begin working in Charleston this week to help build better relationships and engagement with marginalized communities throughout the city.
Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin announced the formation of Charleston Council for Outreach and Empowerment at a Tuesday afternoon news conference. The group’s goals are broad, Goodwin said, but are mostly focused on promoting fair treatment for all within the city and cultivating trust and involvement within communities.
“This is what I know about change and positive momentum: it doesn’t happen when one entity is all in. It’s got to be everyone,” Goodwin said. “This is us getting everyone and making sure there’s more room at the table — [and] having the right people at the table. This is how change will come.”
There are more than 20 residents involved in the group, with backgrounds ranging from clergy and religious organizations to mental health work, criminal justice and recreation for kids in the city.
"At one point in time only certain sectors of voices have been heard in Charleston, so this is an inclusive group that's going to involve everybody,” said Larry Moore, assistant football coach at Capital High School. “There's a lot of people who really don't trust a lot of the people they don't know, but they trust the people they do know.”
Unlike past organizations in Charleston focused on supporting marginalized communities within the city, none of the leaders in this group were appointed by the mayor, Goodwin said. Instead, the administration called a handful of leaders and asked them to put together their own team.
“I didn’t want to pick — it felt too manufactured. This needed to be community led,” Goodwin said. “These are tough conversations we needed to have with people who would tell us the truth. At times, it’s hard to hear, but we need to hear it to improve.”
Courtney Campbell, a community organizer with a background in mental health services, said the group, for her, is an opportunity for the city to acknowledge the complications that come with dealing with cases of mental illness and domestic violence.
Police cannot always be the answer, she said, and now there is a way to ensure other resources are utilized, especially in communities of color where more police presence isn’t always a comfort.
“In West Virginia, we don’t have a lot of outreach or resources for African American and majority Black communities. We have to do it ourselves, organize ourselves,” Campbell said. “Now, we can take that to a higher level and include it in the bigger picture — the community as a whole.”
The group’s formation comes as cities nationwide are grappling with how to address and correct systemic racism in policing and other areas that rob minority groups, often Black people, of the same rights and opportunities as their white counterparts.
Goodwin said that while police reform is “a slice of the pie” that the new citizen action group is planning to examine, it will not be the target of the group’s entire focus.
Instead, she said, they will consider how other factors at play around the city — including childcare, mental health initiatives and poverty, among others — are considered for policies, and what changes need to be made to ensure that all community sects within Charleston are treated with the same respect and empathy.
Police reform has been a hot button topic for Goodwin and other city leaders for months now, as several groups have called for changes to specific policies at Charleston Police Department after Freda Gilmore, a Black woman, was beaten by Charleston police officers on camera in October.
The video shows Officer Carlie McCoy nearly restraining Gilmore, who was belly-down on the concrete in the Family Dollar parking lot on the city’s West Side, and attempting to handcuff her when Officer Joshua Mena arrived at the scene.
The officers were initially responding to a reported altercation in the parking lot.
When Mena arrives, dashcam footage from his police cruiser shows him leaving his vehicle, charging at McCoy and Gilmore and kneeing Gilmore in the head before punching her with a closed fist four times in the head — all in a span of less than 10 seconds.
Gilmore filed a lawsuit against the city and the department for the incident, which was settled last week for $80,000.
Both McCoy and Mena were cleared of any wrongdoing in the case, with former police Chief Opie Smith saying their actions did not violate the city’s use of force policy, which hadn’t been updated in more than a decade.
At a community meeting after the event, residents demanded change from the police and Goodwin’s administration. Specifically, many called for an update to the city’s use of force policy.
Goodwin said there have been some changes made by the city: nearly every Charleston police officer is equipped with a body camera, the city invested in better technology for the body cameras and there have been “ongoing conversations” about what a new use of force policy will look like.
Goodwin said the city’s use of force policy will be “a topic of discussion” for the new group, but she can’t say where it is on their list of priorities.
She acknowledged that more does need to be done in the city to address concerns raised with policing.
“Between then [Gilmore’s arrest] and the beginning of COVID-19, could we have done more? Yes, I think we could have,” Goodwin said. “We’re doing things now though.”
Those in the new group will help the city address other areas where policies have failed certain communities, Goodwin said. LaKeisha Barron-Brown, a leader with the organization, said the working group will be successful because similar initiatives in the past, where there is a focus on proactive outreach and involvement to link people together, have worked.
“This is [a] passion for me because of what it stands for, which is bringing our community together as one, no matter who you are or where you are,” Barron-Brown said. “The empathy that we will show with this group, the problems we can bring awareness to … will better the city of Charleston.”
Staff writer Joe Severino contributed to this report.