Community has town hall for youth after teen shot on West Side

Teens, community advocates, politicians and other community members gathered for a town hall meeting on Sunday outside the Second Avenue Community Center where a 19-year-old a shot two weeks ago.
Police identified the victim as 19-year-old Tre’Quan Isaiah Gibson of Charleston. Gibson, a former South Charleston and Riverside high school athlete, was found lying on the ground when police responded to reports of gunshots. The incident sent shockwaves through the community.
The town hall was organized by LaKeisha Barron-Brown and other members of the community to give them the opportunity “to discuss some of the issues our youth may be facing,” Barron-Brown said.
“We need to let [the youth] know they are important, and their voices do matter,” Barron-Brown said. “One of the things we recognize as common is we don’t invite them to the table. Instead of inviting them to sit with us, first let us come to where they are. Let's build up trust.”
Barron-Brown said this is the first time a town hall meeting like this has been organized, but said she intends to do more. Several of the teens in attendance spoke about the incident and what they’d like to see in their community. One of them was Turnan Rush, one of Gibson’s close friends. The two boys played travel basketball together, and Rush couldn’t believe it when he heard what happened to his friend.
“When Tre died that broke our hearts because that’s not normal to us,” Rush said.
Several of the teens in attendance spoke out about what happened. Many of them said they did not want to be a “statistic.”
Rush called upon his peers to be leaders in the community.
“We need you all here. We have little kids in this community, kids out here playing football and then one shows up on the news dead,” Rush said. “We can’t have this in this community. We need you all to be leaders.”
Rush came from Eastern Michigan University, in Ypsilanti, Michigan, where he is currently a student, to speak at the town hall. Although he lives far away now, he says Charleston will always be home.
“I’m still going to be a part of this community,” Rush said. “I always will be.”
The floor was opened up to the children to talk about what they would like to see in the community. Many of them said they wanted more programming ranging from art classes to money management courses.
In addition to the children in attendance, there were also mental health experts, local pastors, and politicians at the meeting. Sen. Richard Lindsay, a Democrat representing district 8, Delegate Mike Pushkin, a Democrat representing Kanawha County, Mayor Amy Goodwin and several city council members were in attendance.
Rev. Jeff E. Biddle Jr. asked the teens in the audience to reach out to adults they trust or mental health professionals if they need someone to talk to.
“What has happened in the community was painful. We wanted you to know there are people across the city who love you,” Biddle told the crowd of teens. “Please keep talking to people you trust. It takes time to work through something like this.”