Copper wire thefts create phone service outages, produce arrests

The theft of copper wire from AT&T and Sprint cell hone towers and Frontier land lines in the Cabin Creek area produced a series of outages followed by three arrests, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said those charged with the thefts allegedly stole wire worth about $100 on the recycled metals market from the cell tower sites, while producing nearly $100,000 in repair costs to the telecommunications companies involved. Interruptions in service caused by the thefts also endangered residents of the area unable to use their phones to seek emergency aid.
Charged with breaking and entering and destruction of property was James Canfield, 22, of Sharon. Jeremy Powers, 28, of Miami, was charged with three counts of breaking and entering, while Johnnie Boggess III, 30, also of Miami, was charged with a single breaking and entering offense.
Deputies responding to another call in the Cabin Creek area came across some “suspicious activity” taking place, Sheriff Mike Rutherford said Wednesday, and spotted suspected stolen cable in the pocket of one of the suspects. Questioning of that suspect led to the two additional arrests, both of which involved suspects who had turned up in previous wire theft investigations and lived near one of the cell towers.
The cell tower thefts, which occurred between August of last year and as recently as one week ago, caused repeated outages, some lasting as long as several days, for mobile phone users traveling on portions of the nearby West Virginia Turnpike and Cabin Creek Road.
Deputies are also investigating the theft of copper wire from Frontier telephone lines in the Cabin Creek area and hope to make additional arrests.