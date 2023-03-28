A culvert blamed for flooding affecting several houses on Greenbrier Street in Charleston will be repaired, Kanawha officials announced Tuesday.
JF Enterprises, which leases the Capitol Flea Market in the 2100 block of Greenbrier Street, has filed a building permit with the county to repair the culvert by replacing approximately 220 feet of corrugated pipe buried under the driveway of the property with plastic pipe.
“This is a huge step in the right direction following a months-long back and forth between JF Enterprises and Kanawha County,” the county said in a news release.
In November, the commission filed a lawsuit in Kanawha County Circuit Court against property owners John and Darlene Meadows, of Looneyville, and JF Enterprises, a limited liability corporation operated by Jamie Fuentes, who owns the Capital Flea Market and leases the property from the Meadowses.
The lawsuit followed what the county called “serious flooding issues” that affected multiple properties after a rain event in August.
An investigation by Kanawha County Office of Planning and Community Development found that the water was being held back by a collapsed culvert system under the flea market's parking lot, the county said.
The lawsuit sought to enforce the county’s Public Nuisance and Property Maintenance Act to “eliminate the risk to public health, safety and welfare” presented by recurring flooding in the 2000 block of Greenbrier Street.
JF Enterprises had also filed a lawsuit in the matter against the Meadowses and the state Division of Highways.
Charleston attorney John Mani is representing the owners of a Greenbrier Street home in a separate legal action. Joyce Evans lived at 2025 Greenbrier St. for approximately 20 years before it was “totaled” in flooding caused by the August rain event, Mani said in November.
Reached Tuesday, Mani said the repair has been a long time coming and that the property has known about the issue "for a long time."
“I wish that he had taken this more seriously in the interceding months because in that time frame, Miss Evans’ property flooded again,” Mani said. "I'm glad that the county has assisted in forcing the property owner to remedy the situation that he was well aware of as of April of 2022. Miss Evans intends to pursue this case for both floods, the original flood in August, as well as the flooding that occurred in 2023, but is happy that her home is safe from flooding a third time.”
Fixing the culvert is expected to cost $105,000. With the permit issued, work can start any time, the commission said.
Fuentes and the Meadowses did not immediately return a call seeking comment.
