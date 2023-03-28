Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

A culvert blamed for flooding affecting several houses on Greenbrier Street in Charleston will be repaired, Kanawha officials announced Tuesday.

JF Enterprises, which leases the Capitol Flea Market in the 2100 block of Greenbrier Street, has filed a building permit with the county to repair the culvert by replacing approximately 220 feet of corrugated pipe buried under the driveway of the property with plastic pipe.

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

