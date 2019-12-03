Ex-girlfriend testifies Chic was shooter, said she lied to police because she was scared of him

Juan Chic’s ex-girlfriend said Tuesday she was so scared of him after she saw him kill Andre Leonard that she lied to police to protect him, until it got her arrested.
Brianna Hall testified during the second day of Chic’s murder trial, telling jurors she and Chic went to meet Leonard to get money, but Chic shot and killed 27-year-old Leonard instead.
Chic, 30, of Nitro, is charged with first-degree murder, use or presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and prohibited person in possession of a concealed firearm.
Kanawha Assistant Prosecutors Deb Rusnak and Adam Petry say Chic shot and killed Leonard and threatened his then-girlfriend to get her to lie to cover for him. At the time of the shooting, Chic wasn't legally permitted to have a firearm due to prior convictions.
Chic's attorneys David Ford and Allison Santer say none of the witnesses clearly saw Chic shoot Leonard. They say police focused on Chic due to his prior criminal history and ignored other leads because Chic was “low hanging fruit” that investigators picked.
Among the testimony in the trial Tuesday, Deputy Medical Examiner C.M. Savasman said Leonard ultimately died from a gunshot wound to his neck. Leonard was shot six times: once in the neck, once in his right arm, once in his back, once in each thigh, and once in his right shin. Savasman said Leonard likely would have died within seconds from his wounds.
On Tuesday, Hall said Chic drove her in his mother’s silver Chrysler 300 to a home along Elm Street in Institute, where she was set to meet Leonard to get money on Aug. 15, 2018. Hall and Leonard had two children together from a previous relationship and Hall said she was getting money to take them shopping for school clothes.
Torrion Betts, who said he was a mentor to Leonard, testified that he drove Leonard to Elm Street, where Leonard’s uncle lived, to meet Hall. Betts said Leonard paid back $20 he’d owed Betts during the trip.
Betts said he noticed a silver Chrysler 300 pulled up behind his vehicle, and when he asked Leonard who was in the vehicle, Leonard said it was Hall.
Betts testified that he watched the Chrysler pull up and park behind his vehicle, saying he didn’t take his eyes off the vehicle until Leonard got out.
Hall and Betts each testified they heard gunshots after Hall and Leonard approached each other.
“I looked in the passenger mirror, I seen Dre fall, and I looked in my rear view mirror, and I seen the gunman,” Betts said. “Then he was shooting at me.”
Once he realized he was being shot at, Betts said he drove away from the scene.
Hall said she ran back to the Chrysler and jumped back inside while Chic got back in the car. She said he threatened her as they drove away, asking her not to snitch on him.
After the shooting, Hall told investigators she didn't know who shot Leonard, but she later told them her perspective, saying Chic got out of the vehicle and shot Leonard and she'd lied because she was afraid of Chic and his friends.
Hall testified that she told police about Chic after she was arrested on charges unrelated to the shooting.
Betts did not know or recognize Chic at the time of the shooting, but it was his perspective that the person he saw shooting also was the driver of the Chrysler, he testified Tuesday.
Under cross examination from the defense, Betts agreed it was possible someone else could have come to the scene, shot Leonard and fled during the time when Leonard looked away from the car until he heard shots.
Betts testified under subpoena by prosecutors.
When Betts talked with West Virginia State Police the evening of the shooting, he told them he didn’t recognize the person who he said shot Leonard.
He told them he saw a light-skinned black man driving the vehicle, and reiterated that it was his perspective that the person who was driving the vehicle was the person who shot Leonard.
Police twice showed Betts a line-up of possible suspects, but Betts said he wasn't sure enough to positively identify any one person as the shooter.
“I wasn't going to send anyone I wasn't sure about to jail,” Betts said.
Testimony in the case will continue Wednesday before Chief Kanawha Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit.