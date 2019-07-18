Free swimming, cooling centers, discount ice skating help Kanawha beat the heat

To help ride out the weekend heat wave more comfortably, a number of county, city and privately operated swimming pools across Kanawha County are offering free admission Friday and Saturday, and in some cases, Sunday.
Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper announced on Thursday that Coonskin Park’s pool will be open free of charge Friday and Saturday, along with city-operated pools in St. Albans and Nitro, and the privately run Lakewood Swim Club Pool in St. Albans.
Fee-free swimming will be available Friday through Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. at the City of Charleston’s Cato Park pool and Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center pool. The Kanawha City Community Center Pool will be open for free swimming from noon to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Free snow cones and bottled water will be available at South Charleston’s Little Creek Pool Friday and Saturday. South Charleston is also making it easier to chill out at its Memorial Ice Arena by reducing admission to $1 each day.
For those who lack air conditioning, public cooling stations will operate Friday through Saturday at locations across the Kanawha Valley, including the Nitro Fire Department starting at noon Friday through Saturday night and the Hansford Senior Center in St. Albans, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. both Friday and Saturday.
Also hosting cooling stations Friday and Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., are the City of Charleston’s Martin Luther King Jr., Kanawha City and North Charleston community centers. The Roosevelt Neighborhood Center, at 502 Ruffner Ave., will be open Friday from noon to 8 p.m.
For those wanting to beat the heat and get out of town this weekend, destinations to consider include the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine, where mine tour temperatures hoover at 58 degrees year-round, or Lost World Caverns near Lewisburg, where 52-degree temperatures are the norm on self-guided tours.