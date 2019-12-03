Hearing canceled on Nitro bid to annex Cross Lanes area road segments

At the request of Nitro city officials, the Kanawha County Commission has indefinitely postponed a public hearing previously set for Thursday on Nitro’s proposed annexation of portions of Goff Mountain Road and Lakeview Drive.
Nitro sought to annex the roads, but no roadside homes or businesses, in order for the town’s emergency vehicles to remain within city limits when responding to calls in the vicinity of the Nitro Marketplace shopping center.
The road segments currently lie on unincorporated land near Cross Lanes, making Nitro emergency vehicles and their crews out of their jurisdiction when responding to fires or accidents on land previously annexed by Nitro at Nitro Marketplace and Mardi Gras Casino.
Following a public meeting on the subject last month at Cross Lanes Elementary School, the Kanawha County Planning Commission voted to recommend that the county commission reject the annexation plan.
Nitro Mayor David Casebolt plans to request a public hearing on the proposed annexation before the county commission at a later date, according to Commission President Kent Carper.