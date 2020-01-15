Here to Serve four-stop tour set in Charleston

Representatives of the city of Charleston, including City Council members and and representatives from city departments, will hold a four-stop Here to Serve tour that begins Jan. 29. The tour will let residents meet city representatives and ask questions about city services. Light refreshments will be served. The tour stops are:

  • Ball Toyota of Charleston meeting room, Patrick Street Plaza — 6 to 7 p.m., Jan. 29
  • First Presbyterian Church, 16 Leon Sullivan Way — 6 to 7 p.m., Feb. 10.
  • George Washington High School QSA Room, 1522 Tennis Club Road — 6 to 7 p.m., Feb. 20.
  • Kanawha City Community Center, 3511 Venable Ave. — 6 to 7 p.m., Feb. 25.

