I-64 bridge inspection in Charleston begins Monday

Eugene A. Carter Memorial Bridge
The Eugene A. Carter Memorial Bridge, as seen from Fort Hill.

Inspectors will examine the Interstate 64 bridge in the middle of Charleston all next week, but traffic should only be affected on one day.

Next week’s inspection of the Eugene A. Carter Memorial Bridge, often called the Fort Hill Bridge, is a routine safety inspection, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways.

The inspection will run Monday through Saturday next week from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

On Saturday, Jan. 18, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., the right lanes in both directions on and near the bridge will be closed. Traffic should not be affected otherwise, according to the DOH.

