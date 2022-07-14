Lt. Justin Alford, of the Charleston Fire Department, leads a group of children into the department’s new fire prevention house Thursday. Below, Alford shows children the effect of smoke during a demonstration.
Lt. Justin Alford, of the Charleston Fire Department, leads a group of children into the department’s new fire prevention house Thursday. Below, Alford shows children the effect of smoke during a demonstration.
Charleston firefighters introduced their new inflatable fire safety house to children from the Bob Burdette Center Thursday morning at fire station number 2 on the West Side.
The department purchased the fire safety house for about $9,000 to replace its fire safety house trailer, which was about 25 years old, Justin Alford, a lieutenant with the department, said.
Firefighters plan to take the new fire safety bounce house to Live on the Levee and other city events to teach children fire safety and prevention, he said.
In the bounce house, children will learn about smoke alarms, space heaters, kitchen safety and candles and also will practice evacuating through a window in the house.
Alford said he hopes the children who learn fire safety through the bounce house will go back and work with their parents on fire safety as well.
“Parents are key, because they’re the ones that are going to have to teach them what they want them to do and work on an escape plan, and a meeting place,” Alford said. “They’ll also need to work with how to call 911, what the address is, because that’s going to be the number one thing [dispatchers are] going to ask, where they’re at and what is their emergency.”