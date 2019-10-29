Kanawha and Putnam counties, Charleston among places moving trick-or-treat

Officials in Kanawha and Putnam counties and several cities and towns, including Charleston, decided Tuesday to move trick-or-treat hours from Thursday to Saturday because of heavy rains forecast for Halloween night.
Putnam County officials decided Tuesday morning to change their trick-or-treating to Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. About an hour later, Kanawha County officials asked residents to weigh in on social media with their opinions. A few hours later, they announced the change to Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m.
"Trick or Treat is for small children and they should not have to face unnecessary hazards," Kanawha officials said in a news release. "Statistically more children are struck by cars on Trick or Treat night than any other night and the predicted weather will only make the hazards more dangerous."
A county's decision on trick-or-treat hours only affects unincorporated areas of the county, as cities and towns can set their own hours. But those cities and towns often move their hours so the entire county is on the same schedule.
Charleston, St. Albans, Dunbar and Clendenin all moved their trick-or-treat hours to line up with Kanawha County's time of 5 to 7 p.m. South Charleston officials said they wouldn't make a decision until Wednesday. As of Tuesday afternoon, Belle still planned to hold trick-or-treat on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m.
Hurricane, Poca and Eleanor joined in Putnam County's decision to move trick-or-treat to Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m., as did Milton in Cabell County. Winfield town officials planned to meet Tuesday evening and decide the issue.
Fayetteville and Oak Hill should have a decision by Thursday, town employees said. As of Tuesday afternoon, Gauley Bridge still planned to have trick-or-treat from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday.
Kanawha County's news release notes "the potential for heavy downpours, the possibility of a thunderstorm and wind gusts between 30 and 40 mph" on Thursday.