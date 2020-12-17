Kanawha County Clerk Vera McCormick has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently hospitalized, she said in a statement Thursday evening.
McCormick said she is currently undergoing treatment. At this time her condition is unknown.
“I am currently in the hospital undergoing treatment after testing positive for COVID-19. I would first like to thank my family, staff and the Courthouse family for the constant thoughts, prayers, and concerns during this time,” McCormick said. “To say that this has not been a difficult time would be a falsehood. However, I am in constant contact with my family, and they are keeping me motivated and in good spirits.”
The Kanawha County Commission credited McCormick in November for successfully leading the county through a primary and general election in the midst of a pandemic. McCormick said in the statement she is making sure the county clerk’s office is continuing operations.
“I have been in daily contact with my office through Deputy Clerk David Dodd and have ensured that the county clerk’s office remains functional and the public is receiving the assistance it needs. I have an excellent, dedicated staff who has worked tirelessly this year through the COVID pandemic,” McCormick said. “I look forward to returning to the Courthouse soon and working with my devoted employees once again.”