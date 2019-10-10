Kanawha Commission distributes more than $1M to county fire, police departments

The Kanawha County Commission on Thursday issued checks totaling nearly $1.08 million to the county’s 32 volunteer and professional fire departments and 16 police agencies to use to buy gear, supplies and services.
Each volunteer fire department in the county, as well as city-operated, professionally staffed fire departments in Charleston, South Charleston, Dunbar, St. Albans and Nitro received annual allocations of $20,000 to help cover non-salary-expenses. The commission also issued a $10,000 allocation to Fayette County’s Smithers Volunteer Fire Department, which helps provide fire protection for neighboring Montgomery in Kanawha County.
The $640,000 distributed to the fire departments came from the county’s general fund and from coal severance taxes.
An additional $438,375 was awarded from the county’s public safety fund to fire and police departments across the county to cover the purchase of specifically requested equipment, ranging from rescue and patrol boats to active shooter supply kits and body armor.
Those grants ranged from $600 to buy carbon dioxide monitors for the Pratt VFD to $24,000 to replace 16 police mobile data terminals for the St. Albans Police Department. The South Charleston police and fire departments pooled their grant requests to collect $30,000 to buy a new emergency response boat, while the Charleston Police Department was awarded $19,800 to buy 100 LED flashlights and cases and 100 reversible rain jackets.
In other developments at Thursday’s meeting, Steve Duffield, commercial real estate supervisor for the county assessor’s office, told commissioners that the Charleston Marriott’s owners had dropped an appeal of a $16 million appraisal for the downtown hotel. The hotel’s owners sought to have the appraisal reduced to $6 million.
Duffield said the assessor’s office and Charleston Town Center had negotiated an agreement with the mall’s management, which sought to have its assessed value reduced to $31 million. An agreement was reached in which Town Center agreed to an assessed value of $36 million.
“Town Center is in need of assistance, but we couldn’t grant them much in the way of relief this year,” said Commission President Kent Carper. “It’s my opinion that we need to commit to working with Town Center next year to give them some help. The mall is as important to the area now as it was when it opened.”