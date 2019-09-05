Kanawha Commission hears plan to reopen long-closed Shawnee Park restaurant

Closed for 20 years, the clubhouse at Shawnee Park — now the Shawnee Sports Complex — is on the path to reopening as a full-service restaurant and craft brewery pub.
Brothers Trey and Steve Frame, owners and operators of Charleston’s Hidden Trails Motorsports, outlined their plan to lease the county-owned clubhouse for 10 years and operate it as The Pitch Sports Bar and Grill.
The loft portion of the clubhouse would house the bar and craft beer portion of the business and would be named the Stumptown Loft in homage to Stumptown Beer, brewed in the Tucker County town of Davis.
The downstairs restaurant would be one of a very few that are located on site at sports complexes across the country, according to Commissioner Ben Salango.
Trey Frame said he and his brother plan to spend $376,000 to restore, renovate and re-equip the clubhouse, including installing all-new kitchen equipment.
Although a lease agreement has yet to be signed, the Frames said they were hopeful the restaurant will be able to open next February.