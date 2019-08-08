Kanawha Commission honors Sissonville woman for key role in saving infant's life

A Sissonville woman was honored at a Kanawha County Commission meeting on Thursday for playing a key role in saving the life of an infant left alone in a car on a 94-degree day in the parking lot of the South Charleston Walmart.
Betty Foster was walking near the car on July 20 when she heard what sounded like a baby crying. She searched until she found the source of the sound — a months-old infant who had been left in a car with the windows rolled up and the engine turned off.
While many calls received by Kanawha Metro 911 dispatchers come from people who are highly stressed or emotional and thus challenging to understand, Foster’s call “was very calm, clear and collected,” according to Derek Johnson, the agency’s training coordinator.
Johnson played a portion of a recording of Foster’s call to Metro 911, in which she described finding “a baby in a car by itself with no one around,” and then discovering that the car’s door was unlocked, allowing her to remove the infant.
“Can you get him to some shade?” a dispatcher can be heard asking, before cautioning Foster to remain on the line until emergency responders arrive. Foster then informs the dispatcher that the responders had just arrived.
Thanks to Foster’s quick, calm response, it took less than three minutes for emergency personnel to arrive at the scene, according to Johnson. Otherwise, “we could have had an entirely different outcome,” he said.
So far this year at sites across the nation, there have been 26 child fatalities in hot cars, Johnson said.
“A lot of people would have not paid attention or not wanted to get involved and walked right by,” said South Charleston Police Chief Brad Rinehart. “Instead, you helped avert a real bad situation.”
Foster, surrounded by South Charleston firemen, police, Metro 911 staffers and Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance personnel, was awarded an “Outstanding Kanawha County Citizen” proclamation.
“Anyone who knows me knows I have a hard time hearing,” she said after being presented the award. “It’s by the grace of God I heard that baby crying that day.”
Following Foster’s award, Dr. Sherri Young, the new executive director and health officer of the Kanawha Charleston Health Department, was formally introduced to the commission by Dr. Art Rubin, president of the Kanawha-Charleston Board of Health.
Commission President Kent Carper asked Young if her department would be interested in pursuing educational programs aimed at preventing hot car deaths or supporting legislation requiring hot car warning devices in new cars. Young said she would support both, adding that hot car deaths are 100 percent preventable.
Carper also suggested that Young’s agency look into making vaping illegal, as he said 19 other counties have done through their clean indoor air regulations. Earlier, the county commission approved a resolution made at the request of Young to declare August National Vaccination Awareness Month in Kanawha County.