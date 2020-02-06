Kanawha eyeing switch to PEIA for employees

The Kanawha County Commission is looking to change health care coverage for county employees, a move commissioners say could save around $3 million a year.
By covering county employees’ health insurance through Public Employees Insurance Agency (PEIA), commissioners say the county will avoid having to cough up an additional $700,000 a year that comes with its current model.
This year, Kanawha County will spend about $8.5 to $9 million covering medical bills for employees. So in 2021, commissioners project that cost to rise by about $700,000.
Commissioner Kent Carper said while the county has been able to offset rising costs in recent years with budget cuts, this method isn’t sustainable.
“We have artificially held down their costs, trying to treat our employees with respect, but it’s at a break point,” he said.
The commission announced at its Thursday meeting that a public working session will be held to discuss the potential move. The session is scheduled for Feb. 18.
Each of the county’s elected officials will appoint an employee in their department to attend the working session, and raise concerns on behalf of other employees. Carper said any number of employees, and members of the public, can attend.
“I am convinced this is in everyone’s best interest,” Carper said, “and if we’re wrong, we’re wrong. But I can tell you this, if you keep going up $700,000 a year, for two or three years, how would you pay for that?”
“The only reason to do this, the only reason why I know this is why we’re looking at this,” he said, “is because where we’re headed right now is unaffordable.”
The biggest obstacle, Carper said, will be dealing with PEIA’s annual rising premiums. But the commission wants to implement a plan where the savings generated from the switch, a projected $3 million, is used to cover increased premiums.
“There’s going to be a significant cost savings to the county, and then hopefully we’ll be able to put those savings back and reduce the amount of premiums the county employees have to pay,” Commissioner Ben Salango said.
At the Feb. 18 working session, the eight PEIA health plans will be explained. Carper said another potential roadblock comes with some of the weaker plans PEIA offers.
The county is required to offer every PEIA plan to employees. But if an employee were to suffer a serious illness, and has one of the weaker plans, Carper said, it could result in some lofty bills.
The Cabell County Commission voted in June 2019 to make the move to PEIA.