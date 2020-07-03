Kanawha health officer advises residents to take safety precautions while traveling, using fireworks

The Fourth of July is annually already one of the most dangerous holidays in the United States, as hundreds die or are injured from car and boating accidents and firework mishaps in the days around the celebrations, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
This year, people are facing more threats than ever as the COVID-19 pandemic gives rise to new worries.
In Kanawha County, officials are urging residents to be cognizant of the risks associated with celebrating this weekend, warning of everything from heat advisories and travel accidents to exposing each other to COVID-19.
Dr. Sherri Young, health officer at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, said this week that first, if families are planning to travel for their celebrations, they should research the area to which they're traveling to see what the pandemic looks like on the ground.
“We realize people need breaks and to get away, but unfortunately we cannot take a break from COVID-19,” Young said. “Know where you’re going, how many cases are there and what the rules are, then make sure you follow them.”
COVID-19 cases have been rising across the United States in the last week according to the Centers for Disease Control, and while there is research that suggests it may be safer to celebrate outside, in fresh air, that does not mean being outside completely eliminates the chance of contracting the virus or passing it to someone else.
People should still wear face masks and make efforts to be socially distant as they celebrate over the weekend, Young said, while still being aware of the safety threats that exist for the Fourth every year.
The Fourth of July is one of the only days where residents in Kanawha County are permitted to set off amateur fireworks in residential areas, according to county code.
Young said those planning to do so should plan for potential accidents by always having a bucket of water or a working hose nearby to extinguish any rogue flames, and adults should ensure that children do not handle fireworks on their own, or at least without supervision.
People should not light off unlabeled fireworks, like those that come in brown paper bags, Young said, as directions printed on firework packaging can help avoid unnecessary risks depending on the type of firework people are setting off.
“I notice, as more people are staying home over the holiday weekend, we may see more fireworks,” Young said. “Please be careful with the fireworks, for yourself and those around you.”
Firework-related injuries are not recorded in West Virginia. A study published by researchers at West Virginia University this year, however, found that, since 2016 — when the state passed a law loosening regulations around certain firework sales and possessions — firework-related injuries were up as much as 40% in patients at WVU Hospitals.
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, at least 10,000 people were hurt by fireworks nationwide in 2019, and 12 people died. While generally considered safer, sparklers are not risk-free, either, as the agency reports that 900 children were injured using sparklers last year.
“Sparklers burn at about 2,000 degrees, and while they look pretty and kids love them and it is part of the Fourth of July celebration, children should really be monitored and should never be handling fireworks,” Young said. “Make sure parents are with them at all times.”
Per the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, more people are in car wrecks in the days around Fourth of July than any other time of year. While there’s a chance road traffic may be lessened this year because of the pandemic, the agency still urges people to be cautious when driving.
Young said that people should make sure their friends and loved ones are not driving under the influence during the holiday weekend, as well, as hundreds can be hurt from drunk driving accidents.
“Statistically [the Fourth of July] is one of the most deadly weekends of the year due to fatal car accidents and driving under the influence, so please make good decisions as far as how you’re celebrating your July 4 holiday,” Young said. “Stay well from COVID-19, stay well as you have the holiday weekend and please keep you and your kids safe.”