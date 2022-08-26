Kanawha County officials are still tallying the costs of flash-floods that affected more than 300 households in the county earlier this month.
So far, the county has spent nearly $260,000 on response to the Aug. 15 flood. Those costs including hauling away and disposing of flood debris and buying supplies to assist affected residents.
It also includes the $135,000 the commission agreed Thursday to contribute to help with repairs to Ken Ellison Memorial Park in Campbells Creek, and $35,000 to Charleston Northeast Little League Field, both of which were damaged in the flood.
So far, the flood has not been declared a disaster by the federal government. A disaster declaration would make affected residents eligible for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. To qualify for a disaster declaration, the response and flood damage to public infrastructure has to cost at least $741,055, C.W. Sigman, the county's emergency management director, said. Individual property owners’ costs do not factor into that amount. The amount also cannot include damage to roads that have received federal funding.
As of Friday, 330 households have submitted surveys reporting that their property had been either destroyed, affected or that they had immediate need because of the floods, Sigman said.
“It gives us an estimate of how many houses have been damaged,” Sigman said. “We’ll still need to go out in the field and make sure that's all correct, because not everybody may have submitted that information.”
The “biggest majority” of affected residents are in the Campbells Creek area, Sigman said, but flood damage also was reported at Hughes Creek, Kelleys Creek, Cedar Grove and Sissonville.
“The biggest expense so far for the response part of it is the debris pickup,” Sigman said. “That was a key issue, getting that debris picked up. That way, folks are cleaning their houses out, they don't want that old stinky stuff laying out there forever, and mosquitoes and all that. That just helps people get back on their feet.”
Sigman said the county hasn’t even started calculating the cost of fire department response to the flooding.
“We had a huge fire department response; [they] had to do water rescues,” Sigman said. “So, we have to start calculating that, and we don't have a clue how much that's going to be yet. But that's something we'll be working on.”
County Commission President Kent Carper said he believes there might be a way Kanawha's damage total can be combined with that of Fayette County in a way that would be beneficial to both counties. Fayette had significant damage to a sewer system that serves customers in Kanawha, he noted.
“What I've always done is make sure we go out and every effort to accurately survey whatever damage there is, and make sure it's accurate,” Carper said. “We don’t exaggerate it, but we err on the side of caution.”
Sigman encouraged people who were affected by the floods but have not yet filled out a survey to call the county planning office, at 304-357-0570.
Also Thursday, commissioners approved:
- The replacement of the boiler system at the county courthouse for an estimated $301,000.
- Contributing $10,000 to Kanawha County Metro 911 for its new program, Smart 911. The program allows residents to sign up to receive alerts about weather, traffic and other emergencies. Residents also can create profiles where 911 operators can view the person’s address, medical information, pet descriptions and emergency contacts. The service is free to residents. People may sign up for the program or download the app at Metro 911’s website.
- Contributing $50,000 to the Metro Drug Enforcement Agency to assist in enforcement of drug violations throughout the county.
- Contributing $25,000 to Charleston Cougar Football and Cheer, a youth sports league, for equipment.