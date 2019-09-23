Kanawha prosecutor announces re-election bid

Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney Chuck Miller will seek another term in office, he announced Monday.
First appointed to the office in 2014, Miller is seeking a second full term in the position. He was first elected to a full term in 2016.
Miller filed pre-candidacy papers with the Kanawha County Clerk’s Office Monday.
County Clerk Vera McCormick said Miller was the only person who had filed pre-candidacy papers for the 2020 prosecuting attorney’s race as of Monday.
“I believe I have brought stability and professionalism to the office and hope to continue leading the largest office in the state,” Miller said in a news release.
The Kanawha County Commission appointed Miller, a Republican, in 2014 to complete Mark Plants’ term in office after a three-judge panel appointed by the West Virginia Supreme Court ordered Plants’ removal from office.
Miller served as a Marine combat medic in the Vietnam War. After the war ended, he joined the Army National Guard, and he retired from the guard with 42 years of military service.
Miller worked as an assistant prosecuting attorney between 1977 and 1982. He worked as an assistant United States attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia for 26 years, and he served as interim U.S. Attorney for the district in 2001 before President George W. Bush appointed Kasey Warner to the position.
Miller served as interim U.S. Attorney again in 2006 after Warner was removed from the post.
Miller returned to the Kanawha prosecutor’s in 2011 as an assistant prosecutor before ultimately being appointed to replace Plants.