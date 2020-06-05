Kanawha voters sure to see changes in Legislature as some candidates leave public office, others seek new office

Changes throughout the West Virginia Legislature are rippling through local legislative districts, with three delegates and one senator not seeking re-election to their current seats.
Kanawha County includes six House of Delegates districts, two Senate districts. That adds up to 11 seats in the House, and two seats in the Senate that are up for election in 2020.
In total, 41 people have filed candidacy to serve from those seats in January.
Notably, longtime Sen. Corey Palumbo said earlier this year he wouldn’t be seeking re-election for the 17th District, which includes southern Kanawha County.
Kanawha County voters elected Palumbo, a Democrat, to three terms in the House of Delegates, starting in 2002, and another three terms in the Senate, starting in 2008.
Looking to fill the seat in the 17th are two current lawmakers in the House and a former state employee who left his job so he could run for Senate.
Two Democrats — Delegate Andrew Robinson and Jon Hague are campaigning for their party’s nomination for the Senate to face-off against Republican Delegate Eric Nelson.
Robinson’s and Nelson’s Senate campaigns also mean there are two open seats in Nelson’s and Robinson’s districts.
Senate Minority Leader Tom Takubo also represents District 17. His seat is not up for election in 2020.
Jon Hague, of Charleston, left his job as a human resources specialist with the West Virginia Division of Personnel last year to run for Senate. He currently works as a lead development representative for Cisco Webex, according to his LinkedIn profile.
Hague breaks down the issues into “basic” and “hard” categories, saying state government isn’t delivering on either.
He said basic governmental services like supporting public education and fixing the state’s roads aren’t being provided, leading to an inability to take care of more complicated issues, like diversifying the state’s economy and addressing substance abuse addiction.
Robinson, of Charleston, first was elected to the House of Delegates in 2016, saying his goals then were to increase access to career technical education, meaning more students could be certified in their preferred careers when they graduated high school, and to take more action in alleviating the substance abuse epidemic in West Virginia.
He said there was still more work to do, saying he helped establish the Ryan Brown Addiction Prevention and Recovery Fund, through the Department of Health and Human Resources identifies the need and provides funding for substance abuse addiction treatment beds throughout the state. The fund has been tweaked since it was established in 2017, but Robinson said one of his goals in the Senate would be to put the fund to better use by making its purposes more broad, including supporting medically-assisted substance abuse treatment options.
Robinson, a real estate appraiser and broker, said West Virginians need people in their Legislature who aren’t “out of touch millionaires,” who “don’t really have anything in common with real West Virginians.”
“We’ve had so many opportunities we’ve let go past us in recent history,” Robinson said. “We’ve got to step up and take advantage of those, and to do that we’ve got to have some more aggressive and more eager representation.”
Hague or Robinson will face Nelson in the November General Election.
Nelson, a financial consultant, was elected to the House in 2010 and served as the Finance Committee Chairman from 2014 to 2018.
He said a lot of issues in state government aren’t black and white, but that he has the experience, temperament, and professional relationships to get things done for the state and Kanawha County.
“It’s been well represented historically by Corey,” Nelson said. “I would hope to do the same, bringing a hometown interest to the office and continuing all of the things I’ve done while in the House with common sense leadership.”
Here’s a breakdown of the rest of the legislative races in Kanawha County.
Senate District 8
Democrat Glenn Jeffries, of Red House in Putnam County, is in his first re-election bid for the 8th District, which includes northern Kanawha County and northeastern Putnam County.
No one is challenging Jeffries, a businessman according to his legislative biography, in the primary election.
Republican Kathie Hess Crouse, of Buffalo, is the only Republican running for the District 8 Senate seat.
Crouse last worked as a microbiologist and mycologist for the West Virginia Office of Laboratory Services. She left the job in 2004 to homeschool her children. Among her work now is serving as Vice President of West Virginia Home Educators.
The 8th District also is represented by Sen. Richard Lindsay, a Democrat from Kanawha County, who will be up for re-election in 2022.
House District 35
The 35th District includes a slice of Eastern Kanawha County and is a four-member district.
The top four vote-getters will advance to the general election.
Two of the district’s current delegates aren’t seeking re-election this cycle. One of them is Nelson, who is campaigning for a Senate seat.
The other is Delegate Andrew Byrd, a Democrat who was elected to the House in 2014.
Incumbents seeking reelection in the district are Republican Moore Capito, a Charleston attorney, and South Charleston business owner Doug Skaff Jr.
Among the four Republicans joining Moore in the primary race are Charleston City Councilman Brady Campbell, Trevor Morris, who is a 2020 graduate of St. Albans High School, Larry Pack, CEO of Stonerise Healthcare, and former delegate Chris Stansbury, an optometrist in Charleston.
Democrats running for their party’s nomination for the seat are Skaff,
- Devin Casey, a carpenter and plumber from Charleston
- Kathy Ferguson, real estate agent and environmental activist,
- Tim Halloran, former Kanawha magistrate,
- Patti Hamilton, who retired as director of West Virginia Association of Counties,
- Angi Kerns, a volunteer with Midwest Food Bank,
- Rusty Williams, patient advocate with the West Virginia Medial Cannabis Advisory Board, and
- Kayla Young, Charleston entrepreneur and activist.
House District 36
The 36th House District includes Southern Kanawha County, and it’s a three-member district, meaning three people in each primary race will advance to the general election.
Incumbent Andrew Robinson is seeking election to the Senate.
The other two incumbents, Democrat Delegates Amanda Estep-Burton and Larry L. Rowe, are seeking re-election.
Estep-Burton, a banker, first was elected to the House in 2018, and Rowe, an attorney, has served a total of 10 years in the House and one term in the state Senate.
Estep-Burton and Rowe are among seven people seeking the Democratic nomination for the 36th District.
The five remaining candidates are:
- Jim Barach, retired local broadcast meteorologist,
- Clint Casto, who told the Gazette-Mail he “works in the gig economy,”
- James Elam, a former state Division of Corrections officer who now works in private security,
- Amber Ferrell, a business owner, and
- Edgar Allen Poe Jr., a Charleston attorney.
There are seven Republicans seeking nomination for the seat.
They are:
- Amanda Davis, a military wife and mother, according to her campaign Facebook page,
- Bill Johnson, of South Charleston,
- John Luoni, Kanawha County engineer,
- Chris Pritt, a Charleston attorney,
- Stevie Thaxton, Faith Electrical Services
- Chris Walters, owner, Integrity Insurance Group, and
- Eric C. Young, of Charleston.
House District 37
Delegate Mike Pushkin, D-Kanawha, represents the 37th District, which includes most of the city of Charleston.
It’s a single-member district, and Pushkin is the only person running for the seat in 2020.
House District 38
Incumbent Republican Delegate Dianna Graves doesn’t have a primary challenger in her first re-election bid for the 38th District.
The district includes a small portion of Western Kanawha County and a portion of South Central Putnam County, and it’s a single-member district.
There are four Democrats in the primary race to challenge Graves in November. They are:
- Nikki Ardman, a science teacher,
- Dayton Beard, of Cross Lanes,
- James “Sammy” Dalton, Mid-Atlantic transportation supervisor, UPS, and
- Nick Withrow, of Cross Lanes.
House District 39
Republican T. Kevan Bartlett is facing his first election since being appointed to represent the single-member 39th District last year.
Bartlett, of Sissonville and senior pastor of Maranatha Baptist Church, is challenged by Dana Ferrell, a business owner from Sissonville, in the primary race.
One Democrat, David “Woody” Holmes, a project manager from Sissonville, is also running for the seat.
House District 40
Republican Delegate Dean Jeffries, an insurance agent from Elkview, has no challengers in the primary election, and no Democrats filed for the primary election in his race.
The 40th District includes Northeastern Kanawha County.